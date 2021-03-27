Kensington SD7000 Surface Pro Docking Station Review





Best Kensington SD7000 Dual 4K SurfacePro Docking Station Deals Today

Kensington SD7000 Surface Pro Docking Station Specifications

Price: From $ 399.99 Ports: 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen1, 4 x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort ++ 1.2, 3.5mm Microphone / Audio Jack, Gigabit Ethernet Port Support: Surface Pro 7 +, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro (5th generation), Surface Pro 4

The Microsofts Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 laptop is best known for its ease of use and portability, and you can easily change from a tablet to a laptop by adding a removable (sold separately) keyboard. I will. But what if you could turn it into a desktop? Kensington has the answer, and it’s very expensive.

The Kensingtons SD7000 Surface Pro docking station is a miniature answer to Microsoft’s Surface Studio, except that it can convert Surface Pro from tablet to desktop. This unique docking station (much like the Kensingtons Apple-focused Studio Dock) isn’t just a placeholder for the Surface Pro due to its multiple ports, but it may not be worth the price.

Some of the best docking stations around are pretty cheap, and if you have an iPad, Studio Dock is the way to go. The SD7000 Surface Pro docking station has its benefits, but is it worth the price? Read.

Kensington SD7000 Surface Pro Docking Station Price and Stock Status

The Kensingtons Surface Pro docking station costs $ 400, which is a high price for a docking station. Given the low price of the Surface Pro 7 at $ 749, it’s a very expensive add-on. To make matters worse, you’ll find that certain retailers, such as Amazon, sell for $ 500, which exceeds your budget.

(Image credit: Future)

Conversely, if you already have a Surface Pro and some 4K monitors, you can turn your 2-in-1 tablet into a full-fledged desktop setup for an additional $ 400.

Kensington SD7000 Surface Pro Docking Station Design

Its clear Kensington has tips for designing docking stations around the devices they are intended for. See Studio Dock for iPad. “I was made for Apple!” Shouts. The Surface Pro docking station has the same atmosphere, reminiscent of Microsoft’s Surface Studio.

(Image credit: Future)

From adjustable metal arms to bases and colors, the Surface Pro docking station is a miniature version of Surface Studio when your tablet is docked, but it has quick 2-in-1 capabilities. ..

Unfortunately, Microsoft’s signature gray doesn’t do anything in the dock’s favor. The base and hinge mounts of the docking station appear to be made of cheap plastic, especially the latter. If you’ve seen a typical gray container, the idea comes to mind. Note that the base is actually metal. Sticking Surface Pro on the mount will make it look cheaper than it really is, but the shiny metal arm will have noticeable fingerprint stains (I don’t touch it often, but once to leave a print). Is enough).

(Image credit: Future)

Due to the large frame of the docking station, it also occupies a considerable amount of desk space. With up to two 4K monitors available, there isn’t much space left for other peripherals. That said, it’s a docking station that cleans up tedious cable management, finds the location of lost USB sticks, and allows you to store other peripherals under or beside your desk. In addition, its size and adjustable hinges allow it to be lowered to a comfortable desk height position for effective use of the Surface pen, making it ideal for drawing and photo editing.

The ability to transition between eye-level desktop displays and “studio mode” is a huge advantage for professionals. In addition, its 7.3 lbs (3.32 kg) weight means it won’t shift when scribbled.

By the way, the Surface pen is neatly placed on the docking station. The magnetic connection places the stylus next to your Surface Pro for pinch use.

Connect to Kensington SD7000 Surface Pro docking station port

There are many ports on the Surface Pro docking station, especially if you need a USB-A 3.0 port. There are all ports on the back of the docking station.

(Image credit: Future)

The Surface Pro Convertible can be easily inserted into the Surface connector when placed in the dock and charged at the same time. The docking station is powered by a 90-watt Surface Dock AC adapter, so charging is fast.

There are 5 USB ports on the back. Four of them are USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports and one is a USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port. However, the latter does not support USB-C Alt mode. That is, it cannot be used to connect to other displays.

(Image credit: Future)

On the back, there is one HDMI 2.0 output and one DisplayPort v1.2 ++, which can be either a single 60Hz 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution monitor or a 30Hz dual 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution monitor. Finally, there is an inconveniently placed 3.5mm audio / microphone jack, Gigabit Ethernet port, and power jack.

Kensington SD7000 Surface Pro Docking Station Performance

Some might consider the Kensingtons Surface Pro docking station to be a glorious charging holder, but that alone works very well. Thanks to the Surface Connector that charges the Pro and the easily adjustable hinges, the docking station effectively transforms your Surface Pro into a Surface Studio-like desktop.

(Image credit: Future)

This was only improved by the ability to connect to up to two 4K monitors at 30Hz, or to supercharge one 4K monitor at a refresh rate of 60Hz. I like to have both HDMI 2.0 output and DisplayPort v1.2 ++ available, and I have the option to use the one that works best for my setup.

Placing the USB port on the back is a great place to manage cables, but the mystery isn’t on the front port. A simple USB-C or USB-A port for charging is always convenient to be in front of the docking station, so you don’t have to mess around with cables to connect temporary peripherals like your smartphone. The audio / mic jack is also strangely located on the back, and to be honest, I even forgot it was there. Still, it’s not ideal to have to pick up and turn the entire docking station.

(Image credit: Future)

For everything else, the docking station is great for Surface Pro owners, and even better for professionals who use the Pro a lot but want to treat it as a desktop. What some people may find annoying is the lack of SD card readers, especially in that price range. It’s a big turning point for photographers and videographers who don’t want to live with a dongle.

Conclusion

For Surface Pro owners, the Kensingtons Surface Pro docking station seems easy. With Microsoft’s best 2-in-1 dock, a rugged frame with adjustable hinges that turn your Pro like a Surface Studio, and a great number of ports supporting 4K, it’s a Surface Pro 4 to Surface Pro 7 Surface Pro up to +.

That’s $ 400, especially given that Microsoft’s Surface Dock 2 docking station offers 60Hz dual 4K, four USB-C ports (two fronts), two USB-A ports, and nearly 199W of power. The price is really disappointing at half price ($ 259.99). However, it does not make the tablet all-in-one.

The Surface Pro Studio Dock is out of date when compared to the Kensingtons Studio Dock for Apples iPad, which comes with wireless Qi charging. However, it does provide the perfect home for your Surface Pro and provide the right all-in-one experience. If that docking station is calling you, you won’t be disappointed, but if not, you might want to check out some of the other best docking stations out there.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos