Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Review: Beautiful Disappointment





Introduced in CES 2021, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is anomalous in many ways. One contains a 2 in the name, but it’s not an exact improvement over the previous version. It has a processor that will feel a bit outdated in just a few months. It lacks the features that contemporary people have, but it’s still more expensive than other Chromebooks. In fact, there are few ways this Chromebook can be the best, but at the same time it has some appeal. Perhaps with a different name and a little cheaper price, I tend to call it a good buy, but at the moment I’m a little confused about how I feel about this particular Chromebook. So let’s talk about it.

On the one hand, I like the look of this device, but on the other hand, I don’t like the way it feels. I love the vividness of the screen, but I miss the distinctive Samsung Pen on the chassis. I like the simple approach to ports, but I’m missing out on the ever-growing array of I / O found on competing devices. Again, Samsung is asking for this Chromebook for $ 699, which I’m pretty much looking forward to. With devices like the Acer Spin 713, HP Chromebook x360 14c, and Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga, the amount of Chromebooks available for less than $ 699 is pretty astounding, and there’s still more at this point. In this kind of price range, Chromebooks need to be offered in all the ways that really matter. It doesn’t have to be all the best, just combine the right parts to get a good overall impression.

hardware

First, let’s talk about hardware. The chassis is red. Really, really red. It’s so red that it looks a bit orange in certain settings. It certainly spins my head, and I honestly like its look. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 sets it apart, and if you’re looking for a statement, this Chromebook is for you. Thanks to the aluminum lid and base, the device is slim and stiff when closed and fits comfortably in the hand.

The hinges are also excellent, and when combined with this Chromebook’s box-shaped shape, you can have a fairly decent convertible experience. I love to have a little magnetism on the top of the lid to keep things closed when I switch to tablet mode, but to be honest, I don’t use tablet mode so much that I notice. All tent and display modes work properly and the screen does not flop or wobble as you type on your desk. The ports are also minimized, and only the USB Type C and microSD card slots on both sides are maintained.

At the bottom, in addition to the classy ports at the back, there are some ports for fans, but they are important. On the Galaxy Chromebook 2, Samsung chose to place the fan here to allow control of the thermals. This was one of the original issues. I rarely heard the voices of the fans, but when I heard them, it was unnoticeably quiet. Sure, I hope this is a fanless Chromebook, but rather if you have fans and need to choose, you don’t have to worry about thermals. Not as thin or light as the original Galaxy Chromebook, the device is comfortable and easily slides into your bag or backpack. 15mm thick, 2.7 lbs, not the thinnest or lightest Chromebook ever, but for fans and a large battery that significantly eliminates the biggest problems of the original Galaxy Chromebook, overheating and reduced battery life. Extra space is required inside. There was never a problem with heat dissipation. Battery usage was typically 8-10 hours per day.

The other openings in the chassis are for highly advertised speakers, and Id gives them a solid B +. They’re noisier and fuller than most Chromebook speakers, but it’s honestly a pretty low bar, and with all the hype Samsung throws at them, I was expecting more. Putting it next to the excellent unbranded speakers on the Pixelbook Gos wasn’t even a fair fight. Sure, these are better than most others, but there’s much more Samsung can do to make audio shine in this price range, and the $ 649 Pixelbook Go is the absolute proof of that.

Let’s look inside

Open the lid and you’ll get a more discreet 1080p QLED screen compared to the original 4K AMOLED. I think this was a good trade-off by Samsung. The pixels are still dense enough, the screen is bright at 400 nits, and the colors are dark and contrasting. Simply put, I love to see this display. I still like the 3: 2 aspect ratio and Im is amazed at how wide my Spin 713 feels on a 3: 213.5 inch diagonal measurement compared to this 16: 9 13.3 inch one. 3: 2 is so good for so many things that other manufacturers want to move faster in that direction. The screen looks pretty, but you’ll find far more features in this approximately 13-inch size category with a 3: 2 aspect ratio. road. That would be special.

The keyboard and trackpad aren’t very stellar, but that’s okay. The keys are very short throws and quite clicky, but I was totally inaccurate on this keyboard. I don’t think the keys are much shallower than the Pixelbook or Pixlebook Go, but for some reason the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is much less accurate. The backlight is subtle and there is almost no light bleeding under the keys. Add it to the black keycaps and you’ll love the look of this keyboard, even if you don’t like the typing experience. The trackpad was also pretty good. It’s small, but it’s great. It stayed smooth, recorded satisfying clicks, and made all the gestures easy.

Perhaps my biggest complaint was the plastic that surrounds the keyboard and trackpad. When typing on a $ 699 Chromebook, there’s a bit of annoyance about the plastic under the palm of your hand. Plus, when you open the Galaxy Chromebook 2, it’s a lot more flexible than you’d like to see in this price range. Also, compared to the Pixelbook Go in this price range, it doesn’t feel as premium as expected. Close the aluminum sandwich made from the lid and base and tighten with a wrench to make things feel sturdy. Only when it’s open you notice a lot of flexion, and to be honest, I hate the way it feels.

Can I stop it with a sticker?

And this leads to the biggest pet peve I have in this plastic area of ​​the Galaxy Chromebook 2: Sticker. First, can you stop with a consumer Chromebook sticker? Put them there for the floor model, but save us all the hassle of getting rid of them. If you just bought a Chromebook, you don’t need a huge flashy sticker to remind you why you hit the chassis. Eventually there were two review units, and it took about 30 minutes to remove the sticker and its residue from the body of the device. Yes, Intel stickers are always bad about this, but their stickers weren’t the most offensive. The big black sticker on the left side of the trackpad was peeled off in layers and I was peeled off forever. Even after completely removing it and its adhesive, there were residual plastic markings that could not be removed by either device. I realized that this wasn’t a one-time issue and that other reviewers didn’t bother to remove it. It’s a bit embarrassing, but if you choose to buy this Chromebook, I wish there was a better way to tell you to remove the sticker, but I wouldn’t. The border is ridiculous.

Underneath that plastic chassis are some other weird choices by Samsung. A 10th generation Core i3 paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. These specs are fine for performance, but at this point they were also found on Chromebooks over a year ago, and are hundreds of dollars cheaper. As for its value, I’m fine to get the job done and the Core i3 works perfectly, but I find that using the Spin 713 and its Core i5 with NVMe storage speeds up a bit. It’s subtle, but it’s there. Also, if you compare this to the original Galaxy Chromebook, note that the fingerprint scanner, world-facing camera, and Samsung’s storable pen have been removed. There’s no substitute for a fingerprint reader or a second camera in this iteration, but at least this Chromebook is compatible with USI, so it has pen support and isn’t included in the box. For its value, there’s a Celeron option with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but even with the same beautiful display, $ 549 would be a lot to ask for a device with those specs. ..

Why is this so confusing? Why does everything come and go?

If this Chromebook existed in a vacuum, I think it’s a solid product. But that’s not the case. This Chromebook can’t be seen without the formidable competition surrounding it. Nor can it be considered separately from its predecessor, or any other Chromebook or Pixelbook Go that you think you were trying to imitate directly. please think about it. Samsung chose to reduce the pixel density, dial back features, leave the old processor in use, and introduce more affordable follow-up to the final Chromebook attempt. For Google, this approach worked in a very surprising way, making Pixelbook Go one of my favorite laptops. Sure, it reduced fat compared to the original Pixelbook, but the trade-offs worked together to create a unique experience when using the Pixelbook Go.

Samsung did exactly the same thing, removing elements from the Galaxy Chromebook for a more affordable yet enjoyable experience. And Id claims that they made the right choice in some respects. The screen is an absolute victory. I never miss 4KAMOLED. Choosing a processor and adding fans is another good move to save money. The Core i3 works and fans keep things cool. Even if the body is a little thicker, you need those fans and a large battery cell that significantly extends battery life over the original battery. Those are big wins! However, the omission is also quite large. Losing fingerprint scanners, storage pens, all-aluminum builds, world-class cameras, faster Core i5s and NVMe storage are all options to combine to make things clearly feel midrange.

As a result, some premium products do not fit exactly to the top end of the spectrum, and the price is too high to fit into the midrange Chromebook. All of these come with an overall trade-off. ,Also. As mentioned at the beginning, this Chromebook is a pre- and post-exercise, so it’s hard to fully recommend it. I think it works for great Chromebooks, but the same is true for other much cheaper devices. Unlike the Pixelbook Go, which has a compassionate package that makes you sacrifice and forget about those sacrifices, Samsung feels like a little hanging Im. To be honest, I don’t like that. I really wanted to love this Chromebook, but I don’t like it.

Perhaps all the possibilities this year seem to be packed with new Chromebooks and new processors, but I noticed that Samsung had all the right corners cut out and instead scraped some of them. I’m sorry. It’s a little too far to justify the price. After all, this is another story when you see the price go down and the device’s sales range from $ 550 to $ 600. However, for now, Id keeps the option open unless you’re crazy about the red color, Samsung, or the above-average 13.3 inch 16: 9 display. There are too many good Chromebooks to simply say that this is one. Also, if $ 699 is the asking price, it’s worth getting a great Chromebook experience.

