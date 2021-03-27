Two tech stocks that turned $ 10,000 into $ 180,000 (or more)





The world has changed in countless ways over the last decade and has been reshaped by new social trends and innovative technologies. In the meantime, three of the biggest changes have been the rise of e-commerce, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. All of these have somehow simplified or improved their lives, creating enormous wealth in the process.

In fact, if you bought $ 10,000 worth of shares on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and / or NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) just 10 years ago, those shares would be $ 186,000 and $ 284,000 or more, respectively. Worth it. In both cases, these are life-changing benefits-but here’s the best part: these stocks still look like good investments today. This is the reason.

1. Amazon: Retail turmoil

When Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos wrote his first letter to shareholders in 1997, he emphasized his obsession with customers, which is at the core of the company’s growth strategy. To that end, Amazon has pioneered customer reviews as a way to help online shoppers make informed purchases.

At that time, it was a very controversial decision. According to Bezos, he received a letter from the publisher, “You don’t understand your business. You make money by selling things.” Those letters even demanded that he delete the review, but he didn’t hear.

Bezos understood the importance of customer satisfaction. And that led him to make Amazon one of the most customer-centric businesses in the world. As a result, the company has gained mind and market share in high-growth industries such as e-commerce, cloud computing and digital advertising. Its breadth and scale give Amazon a greater advantage than the majority of its rivals, leading to incredible financial performance.

metric

2015

2020

CAGR

Revenue

$ 107 billion

$ 386.1 billion

29%

Free cash flow

$ 6.7 billion

$ 25.9 billion

31%

Despite its size and past success, Amazon still has growth opportunities. Every year, more consumers shop online and more businesses move to the cloud, and these trends aren’t reversed. The company is also rapidly establishing itself in the digital advertising market. In fact, Amazon signed an exclusive deal with the NFL to introduce Thursday Night Football to its Prime Video service in 2023. This should lead to more advertising costs for the business.

Moreover, the era of Amazon as a destroyer may not be over. For example, the company has an extensive logistics network, now consisting of more than 185 robot-driven fulfillment centers and an ever-growing number of delivery planes, drones, tractor trailers and vans. This helps the company support merchants and consumers with fulfillment services and fast delivery, but it also allows Amazon to compete as a third-party carrier with logistics giants such as FedEx and UPS. ..

The main points are as follows. Despite being a $ 1.5 trillion company, Amazon has the potential to grow its business. More importantly, its deep pockets and focus on customer satisfaction should benefit the company in almost every market.

2. NVIDIA: Data center mess

In 1999, NVIDIA revolutionized the gaming industry with the invention of the graphics processing unit (GPU). These chips are designed to provide stunning graphics by processing large amounts of data very quickly and distinguishing them from central processing units (CPUs), which can process only a few operations at a time.

By the way, being able to perform thousands of calculations at the same time also means that GPUs are ideal for accelerating data center workloads, especially compute-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence. Competitors like AMD have also developed GPUs, but they are ahead of the competition because of the benefits of NVIDIA’s pioneers.

In fact, as of May 2019, NVIDIA dominated the data center accelerator market among the top four cloud providers. And in 2020, NVIDIA’s GPUs outperformed all other chips in the ML Perf benchmark, a series of tests designed to evaluate AI technology.

But the company hasn’t forgotten the roots of the game. NVIDIA’s latest GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is the fastest on the market. In addition, according to Jon Peddie Research, NVIDIA dominated the discrete GPU (dGPU) market at the end of 2020, up from 73% in the previous year. Meanwhile, AMD’s market share fell from 27% to 18%.

Not surprisingly, NVIDIA’s best-in-class accelerators are creating strong demand in a variety of industries, including gaming and graphics, data center computing, automotive manufacturing, and scientific research, to help the company grow profits quickly. It is useful.

metric

2016

2021

CAGR

Revenue

$ 2.8 billion

$ 16.7 billion

43%

Free cash flow

$ 1.1 billion

$ 4.7 billion

34%

Still, NVIDIA’s best days may still be ahead. In the future, self-driving cars promise to make roads safer, intelligent machines make factories and cities more efficient, autonomous drones transform travel and logistics, and AI-powered tools are health. It can revolutionize care. Many of these concepts were born in science fiction, but NVIDIA’s technology should help developers and engineers make them happen.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos