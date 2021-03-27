All PlayStation games available for free through Sony’s PlayAt Home





As part of its Play at Home program, Sony is bringing a new wave of free PlayStation games, offering nine free games to PS4 and PS5 owners.

Sony is breathing new life into the PlayStation Play at Home program with nine more free games for a limited time. The Play at Home initiative aims to promote safe social distance and reduce the prevalence of COVID-19. PlayStation Plus does not need to download these free games. This means that PS5 and PS4 owners can store them permanently in the library. No additional purchase required. With a great indie game, two major PlayStation limited editions, and a healthy combination of PSVR titles, Play at Home in 2021 offers PlayStation gamers a lot of free fun.

The Sonys Play at Home program was first launched in April 2020, when many countries were in the early stages of blocking quarantine and combating social distance. The games included in last year’s Play at Home program included the Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. This time, Sony will offer nine games divided into indie, first party, and VR, and let players enjoy various games. Even if the player doesn’t own a PlayStation VR, they can still charge for four VR-only games, giving them access to some of the better VR games currently available if they purchase a headset in the future.

In addition to 9 indie and VR games, Sony offers players a free version of 2016 Ratchet & Clank for free. Ratchet & Clankhas, available for a limited time, will be available for free download from March 1st until 11:00 pm EST on March 31st. Sony isn’t just offering this year’s Play at Home games. However, the free trial of Funimation has been extended, allowing PlayStation fans to access and enjoy a variety of anime. The Funimation trial is free until April 22nd, giving fans access to free anime for almost a month.

All Free PlayStation Play at Home Games

Similar to the Funimation trial, the next PlayStation game will be available on March 25th and will remain free until 11:00 pm EST on April 22nd.

ABZU Astro Bot Rescue Mission-VR Enterthe GungeonMoss-VRPaper Beast-VRRez InfiniteSubnauticaThe WitnessThumper-VR

Sony also announced the 10th free game in which Horizon Zero Dawnas will participate in the Playat Home initiative this year. Players will be able to download the Horizon Zero Dawn from April 19th, 11pm EST (Eastern Standard Time) to May 14th, 11pm EST (Eastern Standard Time). Horizon Zero Dawn is one of PlayStation’s more impressive exclusive games and is arguably the largest title available for free so far. Sony has confirmed that the 2021 Play at Home program will last for four months, with June being the last month of free games.

