All 5E D & D books, from Players Handbooks to Candle Keep Mysteries





I participated in Dungeons & Dragons 5E (5th Edition), but don’t know where to start? Well, we understand that. Counting both the adventures of the campaign and the sourcebooks, there are more than 30 books for tabletop role-playing games. In short, there are many options. Also, if you don’t see the difference between all the different 5E books, you can explain everything you need to know.

Sourcebooks are books created solely to provide players and dungeon masters with information that can help them enrich their gameplay. We can offer new rules, races, subclasses, and even campaign settings such as Sword Coast and Eberron. These are different settings for two different tones, but both use the same rules.

Adventure, on the other hand, is a pre-made campaign used by Dungeon Master. It gives them instructions on how to carry out the story, and in my personal experience, it’s far less hassle than homebrewing an adventure on your own.

With these two definitions in mind, it’s here to let you know which D & D 5E books are ranked in our highest expectations and probably worth missing.

These books are widely available in PDF format or on the official D & D Beyond website, but once you’re happy with the extensive D & D bookshelf, read on.

D & D 5E Book: Sourcebook

(Image credit: WOTC) 1.Players Handbook

Like the Dungeon Masters Guide, this book is essential for anyone trying to get started with the 5th edition. It not only provides basic rules, tools and tips, but also explains how to create a character in the first place. It also provides essential details to describe abilities, classes, subclasses, spells, and backgrounds. Even Dungeon Masters need a player handbook in their lives.

(Image credit: WOTC) 2.Dungeon Master Guide

This is important for any player, whether or not he becomes a dungeon master. This explains the basic key rules of the 5th edition of Dungeons & Dragons and is a must for anyone looking to start the popular Wizards of the Coast role-playing game.

(Image credit: WOTC) 3.Monster manual

So you have your AZ to help you go where you want to go, but what about your AZ of monsters to include in your campaign? With the Monster Manual, you can play with 150 deadly monsters, each with a detailed stats block, so planning a battle encounter is as easy as a pie.

(Image credit: WOTC) 4.Boros Guide to Monsters

We already know that there are some monsters, but why not add 139 to your adventure to further scare your players? If that’s not enough to convince you, Volos Guide to Monsters will actually add new playable races not included in the Player Handbook, such as the celestial Aasimar and the unique Farbol Grace.

(Image credit: WOTC) 5.All tacious cauldrons

The Tashas Cauldron of Everything is a major milestone for Dungeons & Dragons players, with 22 new subclasses added to all core classes, redesigned character racial traits, and the ability to customize the origin story. There are also 92 different rule options for new spells, items, magical artifacts, and dungeon masters to get stuck! A lush story!

(Image credit: WOTC) 6. Xanathars Guide to Everything

Similar to the Tashas guide above, the Xanthars Guide to Everything introduces new tools and systems to boost character creation and includes 31 different subclasses such as Swashbuckler and Hexblade Warlock. It also provides Dungeon Master with new tools that you can use to maximize your campaign.

(Image credit: WOTC) 7.Book of the enemy Mordenkainen

To be honest, from this point on, the rest of the ranking will be largely subjective. However, the Mordenkainens Tome of Foes not only adds a new playable race called Gith, but also offers 120 more monsters (slightly higher than the Volos Guide to Monsters), providing more knowledge. Therefore, it is an exciting sourcebook. About the 5th edition of the D & D Multiverse that can be used in the campaign.

(Image credit: WOTC) 8. Wildemount Explorer Guide

If you’re a fan of Critical Role D & D podcasts and web series, Wildemount is the book you’re looking for, taking place on the same continent and featuring lots of the same places, characters, items, and folklore as hit shows. There are also new sub-races, classes, items and encounters with 40 new monsters.

(Image credit: WOTC) 9.Sword Coast Adventure Guide

Yet another campaign setting sourcebook! The Sword Coast is a very popular environment for some adventures. Therefore, we recommend that you add this sourcebook to your collection if you are running a campaign in this area. Let’s take a closer look at the faction and add one new race, the Feral Tiefling.

(Image credit: WOTC) 10. Ravnica Guild Masters Guide

A sourcebook of campaign settings that combines the world of Magic The Gathering with Dungeons & Dragons. Even if you’re not interested in Magic The Gathering lore, you’ll be given 5 unique races, 2 new subclasses, 45 unique enemies, and a variety of magical items and weapons.

(Image credit: WOTC) 11.Odyssey of the myth of Celos

If exploring Ravnica isn’t enough, this campaign setting will add a Theros plane from Magic The Gathering. If you are looking for more Greek adventures and like the Greek setting, this is definitely a sourcebook for you. It includes two new playable races, a lion-like Leonin and a fast-paced satyr, as well as magical items and enemies.

(Image credit: WOTC) 12.Eberron: Standing up from the last war

Not to be confused with the Wayfarer Guide, this campaign setting puts players in the gritty world of Eberron, a more pulpy and technically advanced setting for those who like steampunk stories. This includes new races, Warforged, 13 new sub-races, and various magical items and monsters.

(Image credit: WOTC) 13.Built-in acquisition

Created in partnership with Penny Arcade, this book adds a new race called Verdun and introduces robbery, five new player backgrounds, and a bit of cheerfulness that other sourcebooks lack entirely. There are also mechanisms to help your adventurers run their own business.

(Image credit: WOTC) 14.Van Rich Tens Guide Raven Loft

With two new subclasses, 30 new dread domains, and new scary monsters to explore, the Van Richtens Guide to Ravenloft is the perfect sourcebook for those looking for a Gothic horror full of witches, zombies, vampires and more. As a new sourcebook, I haven’t had a chance to test it yet, but it’s based on the famous Curse of Strahd adventures listed below, so it’s worth a look.

D & D 5E Book: Adventure

(Image credit: WOTC) 1. Baldur’s Gate: Descent to Avernus

Baldurs Gate: Descent into Avernus is one of the recent adventures and is especially important for fans of Larian Studios Baldurs Gate 3 as a direct prequel to the game. It’s a wild experience deep into hell, where you’ll fight demons, demons, and archangels at parties to survive.

(Image credit: WOTC) 2.Ghost of Salt Marsh

Is there anything better than adding a creepy touch to a water-based campaign adventure? If the answer is no, you will love the Saltmarsh ghost. Dark and mysterious tones are added, and various backgrounds and quests are added. There is also a full-fledged adventure that can be guessed in every situation.

(Image credit: WOTC) 3.Water Deep: Dragon Heist

Robbery is our sinful joy, and in Waterdeep: Dragon Robbery Well, read the title. In this adventure you need to know who is your enemy or ally, but do it now. One wrong move and the treasure trove waiting for you may be lost forever.

(Image credit: WOTC) 4.Hoarding Dragon Queen

The Hoard of the Dragon Queen, a level 1-8 draconic adventure, has players fighting the Cult of the Dragon. This group frees Dragon Queen Tiamat from Nine Hells prison and unleashes Forgotten Realms.

(Image credit: WOTC) 5.Water Deep: Mad Mage’s Dungeon

In an adventure that follows the Dragon Heist, players (levels 5-20) are thrown into a vast dungeon called Under Mountain to find and fight the crazy wizard Halastar Black Cloak. With 23 levels to explore and 75 crazy monsters, players have more than enough to handle in this combat-oriented adventure.

(Image credit: WOTC) 6.The rise of Tiamat

Once you’ve used the Hoard of the Dragon Queen, you can continue your adventure by navigating the world of Faerun, fighting Tiamat and sending her packing. But be careful, you have to succeed, otherwise the world is certainly destined.

(Image credit: WOTC) 7. Strahd’s curse

Strad’s Curse is also a fan favorite among D & D 5e players, thanks to a campaign that introduces a new campaign setting called Raven Loft, and also the understated nature of the main villain, the vampire himself. It’s a Gothic adventure, perfect for playing in the darker months.

(Image credit: WOTC) 8. Icewind Dale: Frost Maiden’s Lime

Icewind Dale: Don’t expect the Rime of the Frostmaiden to be sunny. In this level 1-12 adventure, players embark on a chilling horror campaign offering 26 unique locations and 79 new scary monsters.

(Image credit: WOTC) 9.Candle keep mystery

We all love a little mystery in life. CandlekeepMysteries has it in spades, thanks to a collection of 17 conspiracy-filled adventures for players from level 1 to 16. All adventures can be performed as one shot or in slots. Another campaign to keep things interesting.

(Image credit: WOTC) 10.Extinct tomb

A level 1-11 campaign that takes players on a deadly adventure, the Tomb of Annihilation lets players understand things with their fists and heads as illness hits streets and taverns. The party has no choice but to find the answer to this curse in the Jungle of Cults.

(Image credit: WOTC) 11.Storm Kings Thunder

Have you ever wanted to fight among giants or fight them? You can do just that in this level 1-10 adventure. Puni you may be comparing, you and your party must gather your power and take the giant head-on with the help of a powerful magical rune.

(Image credit: WOTC) 12.Story from the yawn portal

So I heard you like dungeons. If so, Tales at Yawning Portal is an adventure book for you. Thank you for playing or living in some unique dungeons, including unique maps, rollable tables, and useful DM stats.

(Image credit: WOTC) 13.From the abyss

The Underdark is a mysterious place full of creatures and inhabitants you’ve never seen before, and it’s dangerous. In this level 1-15 adventure, players must work hard to close the rift into the devil’s abyss, which causes malicious creatures to step into the darkness and thus into forgotten territories. Must be. It’s up to you to stop this madness!

(Image credit: WOTC) 14.Prince of Revelation

In this Level 1-15 adventure, Elder Elemental Eye patrons appear, spreading turmoil across forgotten territories, including trivial bandits and capsized cities. What do adventurers do to stop them?

(Image credit: WOTC) 15. Pandelbar’s Lost Mine (Starter Set)

As you probably already know, Phandelver’s Lost Mine is the perfect starting adventure for new players. Unlike other sourcebooks, Phandelver’s Lost Mine can only be accessed online or from the D & D 5e Starter Set. But trust us when we say it’s worth it, as adventure makes many new players easier to roleplay.

(Image credit: WOTC) 16.Dungeons & Dragons vs. Rick and Morty

Now for something completely different. For fans of the Rick and Morty show, this adventure goes from level 1 to level 3, but it’s a campaign with the same tone as your favorite sci-fi satire. It may not be appealing to the average D & D fan, but if you’re both fans, why not try it the same way?

(Image credit: Netflix) 17.Stranger Things Starter Set: Hunting Tesal Hydra

Stranger Things really wanted to play a lot of D & D, but with the Stranger Things starter set, he can fulfill his desires. Includes a Stranger Things-themed adventure and two exclusive Demogorgon figures. How nice!

