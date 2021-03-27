HT Branch Sunday Debate: Do you want to pause Google search at a glance?





I watch the movie with a short break to confirm the facts

Kajol Shrinivasan

When Kajol first paused and googled for something, it was Seinfeld’s episode about Ali Al Jegane, the Soup Nazi to Google, if the character’s inspiration was real.

I take a short break to watch a movie to confirm the facts. I like it when the series is faithful to the historical era or has a chunk of information that will surprise you.

Did you know that in Gladiator (2000), you deleted a shot in the arena where the gladiator approved the product, even though it was actually correct? I’m frustrated when spandex and leather characters travel like the Middle Ages and accent London in the fantasy series.

Looking at Bridgerton (2020), I thought the mixed race cast was a great cast decision. Mrs. Danbury then tells the Duke how the love between the King and Queen changed things for us, and I tell them the fact that Queen Charlotte may have been the first black British royal family. I noticed that I was pointing.

As a comedian, I noticed that Beanie Chaos (2020) is far from the reality of the Indian comedy scene. But portraying a female comedian as a weird gangster on stage was the most unfriendly of all.

Kajol Srinivasan is a stand-up comedian in his thirties, known for his relevant on-point tweets.

If you pause to find the facts, you may encounter spoilers

By Kaustubh Belur

According to Kaustubh, today you can do in-depth research on clothing, actor and character lifestyles, reviews, maps and dialects at your fingertips.

After watching the movie, I first studied the movie in “The Good, the Bad and the Sunset” (1966). I searched books and encyclopedias without internet. Today you can get in-depth research on clothing, actor or character lifestyles, reviews, maps and dialects at your fingertips.

I won’t pause anything on Google’s stuff right away as you move away from movies and shows. You may come across spoilers. Apart from the whole experience, you never appreciate art. If you watch the first three Star Wars movies and stop by Google Luke Skywalker, the first pop-up is that Darth Vader is his father. The viewer journey has emotional ups and downs that should not be interrupted.

But literary films and shows are different. After watching the first episode of Game of Thrones (2011), reading the first book allowed me to follow the series better.

Even if you deviate from the facts, we will not judge the content based on the investigation. I’ll take a look. As I did, The Crown (2016) was dramatized, but even members of the royal family were shown to be flawed and human, making it credible.

Kaustubh Belur, 33, is a Harry Potter fanfiction nut filmmaker and production consultant.

