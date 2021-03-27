See business news around Mahoning Valley





Among other business updates today: ATHENA Award Dinner. CHZ Technologies; and Boys & Girls Club in northeastern Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN — PALO Creative, 970 Windham Court, Suite 3 recently added three new members to the team since the fall of 2020, with a total of five new hires.

Troy Redbetter of Niles was hired as director of national accounts. He has worked for both the agency and manufacturing sides of the marketing industry for over 14 years. He manages the marketing of PALO Creative’s larger national accounts and helps expand its reach to additional new business opportunities.

Eric Hamilton of Columbiana County has joined PALO Creative as Content Director. He has 15 years of experience as an editor, copy editor and reporter, and 10 years in content marketing and public relations.

Kayla Statema from Warren has joined PALO Creative as an account executive. She has two years of account executive experience and three years as Marketing Communications Coordinator for a group in the retirement community in central Ohio. In her new role, she manages projects, deadlines, budgets, develops new strategies, and is responsible for communicating client accounts.

Window World Tammy Whitworth Gives Keynote Speech at Athena Awards Dinner

CANFIELD — Window World Chairman and CEO Tammy Whitworth will give a keynote speech at the 2021 ATHENA Awards Dinner on May 13th at 5:30 pm at Waypoint 4180, 4180 Westford Place.

The 28th Annual Event, hosted by the Youngstown / Warren Chamber of Commerce and The Vinylcator, includes a VIP reception for sponsors, candidates and endorsers, followed by a public reception, dinner, keynote speakers and ATHENA scholarships. Presentation and commendation for everyone. Announcement of candidates and winners of the year.

The entry fee is $ 75 per person and registration will begin in April. Click here to register.

The ATHENA Award recognizes women who excel in their chosen areas, dedicate their time and energy to the community in a meaningful way, and open the door to others to follow their path.

The candidates for this year are:

Danielle Adams, FactSet Research Systems Inc. Associate Content Manager. Nicole Alexander, Mahoning County Court, General Affairs, Justice of the Peace. Michelle Aleman, director of the McKinley Memorial Library. Carla Baldwin, Judge, Youngstown City Court; Director of Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, Maravan Field. Valley STEM Superintendent, Valley STEM + ME2 Academy; Elimbishop, Youngstown City Health District Health Commissioner. Ruth Bowdish, Managing Director of On-Demand Occupational Medicine. Shelly Bradley, Director of Customer Care Center, AT & T; Executive Director of Protestant Family Services, Jacqueline Barry. Cadence Care Network, Mental Health Director, Heather Crabber. Valerie Cubon-Bell, Associate Professor at Kent State University Tumble. Sara Daugherty, Director of Operations and Economic Impacts, BRITE Energy Innovators. Teresa Derrick, Judge of the Mahoning County Juvenile Court. Renee DiSalvo, Judge, Youngstown Municipal Court; The Muransky Companies, Chief Financial Officer, Angela Duskey; Cynthia Marie Fernback, Principal, Boardman High School; Tricia Ferry, Executive Vice President of VEC Operations. Julie Green, Director of the Trumbull County Planning Commission. Lee Ann Green, Director of Youngstown Regional Office on Minority Health, Youngstown City Health District. Vicki Haywood Doe, President and CEO, Haywood Doe Consulting Co. LLC, DBA Vicki Doe Fitness; Howlett Logistics, President and CEO, Stacy Howlett; Karen Rawin, Associate Professor at Youngstown State University. Owner, REM Consulting; Shirley McIntosh, IT Field Tech, Laboratory Corporation of America; Mayor, West Farmington Village; Meredythe McNally, Gastroenterology Consultant, Salem Gastroenterology Center. Owner, EmpowHERment; Lisa Resnick, Real Estate Agent, Burgan Real Estate; La La Love Healthcare, CEO, Latisha Weaver Bennett; Julia Wyck, Secretary-General of Underground Outreach Ministries. CHZ Technologies is affiliated with a national laboratory

Austintown — CHZ Technologies LLC has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory of the US Department of Energy.

The purpose of this agreement is to use data from CHZ Technology’s Thermolyzer technology in addition to NREL’s high-performance computing capabilities to maximize efficiency and enable larger Thermolyzer systems. These improvements will allow the Thermolyzer system to economically convert more plastic waste into energy, the news release said.

Ernest Zavoral, CEO of CHZ Technologies, said in a news release: “We are grateful for this opportunity to explain how improved design of Thermolyzer technology can lead to a global solution for waste plastics.” This technology is now a beneficial recycling of plastics and tires, such as renewable syngas. Recycled into sellable products, biochar can be sold for profit. This technology can confuse the waste industry. “

Jeff Tanner Appoints Boys & Girls Club in Northeast Ohio

JM Smucker Co. Geoff Tanner, Chief Marketing Officer, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Club in northeastern Ohio.

An organization formed in 2019 by the merger of clubs in Cleveland, Summit, Erie and Lorraine counties.

At Orrville-based Smucker, Tanner oversees commercial organizations such as sales, marketing, e-commerce, innovation, insight, digital, advanced analytics, revenue management, trade marketing, customer partnerships and retail execution.

“We are honored to be part of such a wonderful organization that supports children and families in northeastern Ohio,” Tanner said in a news release. “The Boys & Girls Club offers so many opportunities for children to learn and grow.”

Tanner holds a Master of Business Administration from Duke University and a Bachelor of Commerce and Political Science and Government from Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

— Do you have any business announcements you would like to share? Email [email protected]

