See Rev, Accelerate and Hit Top Speed ​​of the G80 BMW M3 Competition





Was the new BMW M3 enough? number? I couldn’t think of it. The new G80M3 is one of the most attractive new cars in the world at the moment due to its incredible performance, incredibly sharp handling and suspicious styling. There are many layers, so I can’t wait to unravel it, so I can’t wait to try it myself. However, in this new video from AutoTopNL, you can see a significant portion of the M3’s performance and see how fast it is in the real world.

The video starts by giving you an exhaust clip. The M3 sounds pretty good because it’s a Euro car with the government mandating an OPF exhaust filter. It certainly has a thirsty, vague exhaust sound that sounds better than previous generation cars. I had some questions about the noise of this new S58 engine and this video seems to answer them.

Then watch the M3 accelerate to reach top speed. In the face of this, that’s why I want to watch a video. The M3 in this video was able to reach 100 km / h (62 mph) in just 3.77 seconds using GPS timing gear. This is actually the speed you need. However, the xDrive model will be able to power the road more at launch, which could save a few tenths of that time.

According to Timing Gear, it also ran a quarter mile of 11.49 seconds. And it’s very fast for stock sports sedans. Also, in this video, the maximum speed reaches 281 km / h (175 mph), but it seemed that it could easily reach 185 mph, and in some cases 190 mph. A tire pressure warning was displayed, but I instructed the driver to increase the pressure to drive at such speeds.

The new BMW M3 is surprisingly fast, only when all-wheel drive models begin to appear. That is proven by this video. But the real measure of the M3 is not how fast it is, but how much fun it is to drive, so I can’t wait to test it properly.

