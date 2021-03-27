Gollum’s voice actor change is jarling





Fans were eager for a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings Gollum, but many were surprised when the new iterations of the creature were spoken.

When the Future Game Show: Spring Showcase event was taking place, thousands of fans pre-arranged to peek into the next game by watching the pre-show trailer of developer Daedelic Entertainment. The main attraction was the Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s new gameplay video promise. The gameplay wasn’t that much when the new teaser dropped, but fans were still surprised about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. After the Daedelic Entertainment show title card and herd of bats fly across the screen, players can finally hear the voice of this new Gollum incarnation. After all, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum retains the character’s classic voice.

Most of the trailers take place in some form of orcish settlement, where Gollum appears to alternate between free-walking and sneaking around on railings. There is also a short scene where a spider chases you as Gollum runs towards the exit of the cave. But what stands out most to Lord of the Rings fans is the new voice that accompanies the sophisticated image that developers are trying to give to Gollum. In the trailer, everyone’s favorite creep spits out a few lines begging “Don’t look at us!”. Lament the lost ring.

What’s the difference?

The image that the Lord of the Rings movie trilogy wanted to give Gollum was to lean on the nasty and eerie side of the character. Daedalic Entertainment has repeatedly revealed that it wants to deviate from that version of Gollum instead of being closer to a book. However, Gollum’s new character design, while art style is a bit smoother, looks almost the same as the corresponding one on the screen, so it wasn’t clear what the developers meant. This voice appears to take a similar sympathetic route by increasing painful quality and reducing salivation tendencies.

In so many words, the voice is much more like the voice of the protagonist than the slimy quality of the movie Gollum. The Lord of the Rings Voice: Gollum is very ear-friendly and will not cause an unpleasant reaction from the audience who spends a lot of time with him. Whether it’s the constant division of his character or the physical reaction to losing his precious things, he seems to be in a lot of pain. What is clear is that Daedelic Entertainment is trying to promote a more familiar image. This includes making Gollum a little easier with the eyes and ears.

Andy serkis

The original and most iconic voice of the Gollum character is clearly Andy Serkis. You wouldn’t have been able to play an eerie character on the screen as much as a man with a cat throwing a hairball and making a voice. Andy Serkis was able to achieve everything the movie version of Gollum wanted, so it’s wondering why it doesn’t seem to be his voice behind the classic character. In line with Daedelic Entertainment’s desire to move away from portraying the characters in the movie, Lord of the Rings: Gollum may choose a new voice actor who can provide Gollum with a new, gentler voice.

With only a few lines released so far, it’s hard to tell how good a voice actor is in the game. However, the Lord of the Rings: Gollum gameplay preview shows stealth, non-linear levels, and all NPC allies are in the game. Whether or not the new voice benefits the iconic character, the game is unlike any other and is becoming an adventure in Middle-earth.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available in 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

