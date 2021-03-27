Why a young professor declined a $ 60,000 research grant from Google





“When Luke Stark asked Google for money in November, he didn’t expect to turn down $ 60,000 from the tech giant in March,” CNN reports. Stark, an assistant professor at Western University in Ontario, Canada, conducts social and ethical research. The effect of artificial intelligence. In late November, he applied for the Google Research Scholar Award. This is a stringless research grant of up to $ 60,000 to assist professors early in their careers. He won the award, he said, “for my sense when Google was building a really powerful and potentially industry-leading ethical AI team …”

Gebru’s expulsion is a month for the company, including employee turnover, leadership shuffle, and an apology from Google’s CEO for why some employees questioned the location there due to Gebru’s turnover situation. Caused a widespread crisis. Google conducted an internal investigation into the matter, and the results were announced the same day after Gebble left the company, when he fired Margaret Mitchell, Gebble’s co-team leader, who had consistently criticized the company on Twitter. (Google quoted “multiple violations” of the Code of Conduct.) Meanwhile, non-Google researchers, especially AI researchers, are increasingly distrustful of the company’s historically acclaimed scholarships. I am angry with the treatment of Gebru and Mitchell.

A study of how businesses are deploying AI, all of which focus on Stark and are used to detect emotions, when Google sent him a congratulatory note on Wednesday, March 10. We provided $ 60,000 for project proposals. Stark said he quickly felt the need to reject the award to show support for Gebble and Mitchell, and those who still remain on Google’s ethical AI team …

Gebble said he was grateful for Stark’s actions. Stark was the first person to decline one of Google’s 6,500 academic and research grants over the last 15 years, the company told CNN. However, CNN also states that some AI conference organizers are rethinking that they are now sponsoring Google.

“The growing fallout from Google’s tensions with the ethical AI team poses a risk to the company’s reputation and position in the AI ​​community. It’s an employee of the company as Google fights for talent. It’s also important as a name associated with it in academia. Community. “

