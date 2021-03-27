Mary Elizabeth McNeely Selected as 2020 Volunteer of the Year by Tech Titans | News





Dallas, March 27, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / -McNeely Technology Solutions today announced that President Mary Elizabeth McNeely has been named 2020 Volunteer of the Year by Tech Titans. Tech Titans is a forum that leverages the local technology community to collaborate, share and inspire creative thinking that drives tomorrow’s innovation. Members of Tech Titans include companies and individuals who create technology, and people and institutions that embrace, nurture, and leverage technology innovation. For the past four years, McNeely has chaired the Awards Gala Nomination Committee, which is not an easy task. McNeely and committee members will contact potential winners and companies to encourage them to submit an application for consideration. Under her leadership, the Awards Committee has produced a record number of nominations. Amy Wheelus, Chairman of the Board of TechTitans, said: “Every year, we thank Mary Elizabeth for her efforts. This is a time-consuming but important volunteer position at TechTitans. There is no nominating chair to lead the process of identifying candidates. And join people. If you persuade him, the prize won’t happen. ” The award categories are:

Hall of FameCorporate CIOCorporate CTOCorporate InnovationCorporate CEOEmerging Company InnovationEmerging Company CEOTechnology Adopter AwardTechnology Inventor AwardTech Titans of the Future High SchoolTech Titans of the Future University

The Tech Titans Awards Gala recognizes the elite and pioneers of North Texas tech companies that are currently transforming the tech industry and giving them a competitive edge. Gala Evening recognizes and recognizes the outstanding achievements, innovations and leadership of technology leaders and companies, and collects scholarships and grants.

When asked about honor, President Mary Elizabeth McNeely said, “We are delighted to volunteer with this influential technology group in Dallas. Their mission is to help innovation thrive in North Texas. Leading North Texas, partners succeeding each other, driving innovation, adopting advanced technology in the region for higher levels of success, seeking new ways to solve real-world problems Promote innovation and leadership in technology. I lead the Tech Titans Award Committee. I love seeing industry champions recognized for the past four years. I’ll be back again this year. Exciting nominations I can’t wait to come. ”McNeely is also a member of the Tech Titans board of directors.

About Tech Titans

Tech Titans is a forum that leverages the local technology community to collaborate, share and inspire creative thinking that drives tomorrow’s innovation. Members include companies and individuals who create technology, and people and institutions that accept, nurture, and leverage technology innovation. Tech Titans are technology developers, employers who implement innovative technologies, investors who fund and support technological developments and innovative advances in applications, and educators who help shape the next generation of innovators. Serves, encourages, and promotes the North Texas technology ecosystem. Tech Titans represents the interests of 250,000 employees through its 300 member companies. For more information http://www.techtitans.org

About McNeely Technology Solutions

McNeely Technology Solutions provides database management and development for Oracle and SQL Server, from a single location enterprise with only one or two databases to a predominantly fast-paced environment with complex technical issues. We serve a wide range of clients, from nationally traded companies focused on medium-sized clients. There are complex technical needs. McNeely Technology Solutions, Inc. Is a Dallas-based Texas company, a certified female company / historically underutilized company. For more information http://www.mcneelytech.com

Media contacts

Mary Elizabeth McNeely, McNeely Technology Solutions, +1 214 349 9994, mmcneely @ mcneelytech.com

Donna Hegdahl, The TransSynyergy Group, 972-717-3500 222, donna @ transsynergy.com

Twitter, Facebook

Source McNeely Technology Solution

