Spyware masks itself as a mobile phone system update, security companies warn





Android phone spyware

Google’s monthly updates are done to protect Android from malicious attacks. As long as you’re careful when downloading apps outside the Play Store, it’s very easy to keep your device safe even if a new attacker tries to distribute a dangerous virus.

Spyware takes a new form

Just this week, mobile security researchers discovered spyware pretending to be a system update that gives them full control over their phones after installation.

Spyware was first discovered by security company Zimperium. This malware is surprisingly sophisticated. After being installed via an app bundled outside the Play Store, it masks itself with the same notifications as confirmed updates from Google.

As soon as it becomes active, then nothing is safe.

Spyware can view and upload messages, user contacts, bookmarks, and search history. You can also track your location, use your camera to capture photos, record both calls and external audio, and steal copied content from your phone’s clipboard.

Keep in mind that most Android users don’t have to worry about losing control of their smartphone, as apps containing spyware weren’t available on the Play Store. Given how thoroughly the malware scans a particular device, it could have been a targeted attack.

Nevertheless, we recommend that you use a validated patch from Google to keep your phone up to date, secure and download only trusted external APKs such as APK Mirror.

Protect your smartphone from spyware

This is usually a warning sign when you receive a strange or unusual social media message, email, or text message. You need to remove these anomalous messages without clicking the link or downloading the file.

These messages lure users into clicking links or running software that hosts spyware payloads in an attempt to unnoticed the victim.

So what should you do?

You can run malware scans. There are various antivirus solutions available on both smartphones and computers that may be able to detect and remove spyware, malware and other basic forms of computer or mobile viruses.

This is the simplest solution, but it may not work in all cases.

You can also change all passwords. Many central accounts, such as email addresses, act as a hub for password recovery with other accounts, so it’s best to keep them secure according to ZDNet.

Enable two-factor authentication or 2FA. In this case, account activity and login require further consent from your mobile device. It also helps protect individual accounts. Also, consider creating a new email address.

You also need to update your OS. When the operating system releases a new version, it often comes with security patches and upgrades, which can lead to conflicts and issues with spyware. Therefore, it is best to keep it up to date.

It also physically protects your smartphone device. Use patterns, PIN codes, or enable biometrics that can protect your mobile device from future tampering. This will increase the protection of your smartphone.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Sieeka Khan Screenplay Works

2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

