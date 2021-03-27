Break between Y Combinator Demo Day and due diligence





Within 48 hours, the startup world experienced two major events. The biggest demo day in Y Combinators history and the early investor outflow of the photo sharing app Dispo. Both events seem irrelevant at first glance, but they have taught us a lot about the importance and difficulty of due diligence in the world today.

In the background, Dispo’s early investors moved away from startups after an important study uncovered allegations about co-creator and popular YouTuber David Dobrik. According to the venture capitalist I spoke to, the move to “break all relationships” with Dispo was unprecedented.

So what’s the impact here? A rude awakening about the importance of due diligence. Regarding equity, Dispo news argued that venture capitalists should be encouraged to do a more thorough job by scrutinizing the founders in the future. Doblick’s suspicious “mischief” was always being searched.

Not one person represents the entire company (the Dispos team seems great for its value), but investors have left because their money is representative. Fast forwarding, this event can have a chilling effect on VCs working with celebrities and influencers. Responsibility seems too great to support a startup led by a potentially problematic individual, so stay away or do your homework.

Well, you think. Ironically, 24 hours after Dispo’s investors withdrew from startups, one of this year’s marquee startup events, YC Demo Day, took place. My colleague joked that the founders no longer need to understand how to get into Y Combinator, but once they get there, they need to understand how to stand out in batches. The joking comment highlighted the truth about the current startup funding environment: noisy to handle.

Noise has turned into a free investment for everyone. One investor received an email from a batch company saying, “Thank you for your interest. If you want to invest your documents here, you don’t need due diligence.” The startup was valued at $ 100 million. Another investor I spoke to said that a company requested an investment without meeting venture capital.

These are just anecdotes, but I think these suggestions show the disconnect between the importance of due diligence and the hype cycle we are facing. As Dispo has shown, it’s net to scrutinize future partners, support and enable the right startups. Appropriate money. As YC Demo Day showed, it’s hard to go fast but slow. How do you say no if money is hanging in front of you?

I have no solution to the severance, and ultimately the change comes down to the spirit of individual investors and founders. But at least this week’s extremes are giving startup enthusiasts a sense of reality.

Image Credit: Getty Images

From release to unicorn in 5 months

Pacaso, a startup that wants to make it easy for people to own a villa, has reached a valuation of $ 1 billion in just five months. Startups essentially want to reinvent timeshares, with the goal of bringing together a small group of co-owners to buy a share of a single-family home that is accessible year-round, Mary Anne Azebed said. I will report.

Here’s what you need to know: The proptech unicorn stays here. Colleague Eric Eldon writes about real estate trends, from communal living to suburban living booms.

Colorful bars and light trails built on collaged circuit boards. Big data image of Cyber ​​City.Image Credit: Hiroshi Watanabe / Getty Images

Exit, and plaid lacks it

Even the old corporate giants want to remind you that the community is important. Microsoft is reportedly trying to scoop up Discord in negotiations that value Discord at $ 10 billion. The startup was finally valued at $ 7 billion.

Here’s what you need to know: Equity trio argues that the transaction price feels a bit cheap. Given the fact that Plaid could be worth nearly two or three times the amount it will sell to Visa, I wonder if Discord has an antitrust discount that limits its pricing. You have to think.

Illustration of discord

Image credit: Discord

