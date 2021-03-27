No problem if your AMP page has more ads than your HTML page





Google’s John Mueller states that search engine recommendations to maintain equivalence between AMP and legitimate HTML pages do not apply to advertising.

This topic was featured in the Google Search Central SEO hangout recorded March 26th. A site owner named Christian Kunz asks Mueller the following question:

“Is there a problem if the AMP version is slightly different from the legitimate HTML version and there are small ads in the AMP version that the HTML version does not have?”

He asks this question because in 2017 Google mandated that it include the same content as the HTML page that corresponds to the AMP page.

Google has introduced this rule to address the issue of AMP pages being used as “teaser” pages for more complete HTML pages.

The searcher must go to the AMP page, get the content in one or two paragraphs, and then click the link to view the entire HTML page.

Google has excluded these types of pages from search features that require AMP, such as the Top Story Carousel, as this is not the most ideal user experience.

The message is now clear to the site owner. If you use AMP, make sure your content matches the legitimate HTML page.

What does the Google documentation say?

Here’s how Google describes it in a blog post:

“AMP was introduced to dramatically improve web performance and provide a fast and consistent content consumption experience. We hope that Google Search will show you as AMP in line with this goal. Enforce strict equivalence requirements between AMP and regular pages for the pages you want to.

If it finds that the AMP page does not contain the same important content as the non-AMP equivalent content, it directs the user to the non-AMP page. This does not affect the search ranking. However, these pages are not considered for search features that require AMP, such as top story carousels with AMP. “

How strict are these requirements? Does everything, including ads, need to match between each set of pages?

For that answer, look at Mueller’s answer.

Google John Mueller on AMP Content Parity

Site owners may include ad units in their AMP pages that do not exist in the HTML version, as there is no clear indication as to whether Google’s requirements for content equivalence between AMP and HTML pages apply to ads. I asked if I could do it.

In response to this, Mueller says:

“That’s perfectly fine. The pages need to be equivalent, the same content, the same kind of images, and the like. But things like monetization can change all the time. ..

Also, even within a regular HTML page, there is something like a dynamic ad, which may or may not have an ad unit. Therefore, such changes are not a problem at all. “

We now know that it’s permissible to show ads on AMP pages that aren’t on legitimate HTML pages, and vice versa.

It’s worth noting that Google’s Top Stories carousel will soon be able to display more than AMP pages.

When the page experience update is released in May, Google says it could be eligible for a top story carousel if a regular HTML page meets the new core web vital thresholds. ..

Watch the video below for a complete question and answer.

