Technological advances in agriculture paved the way for students





Technological advances in agriculture have paved the way for students to transform areas that have long been overlooked.

Global food demand is set to nearly double by 2050 (according to UN estimates), and improving agricultural quality is essential to increase agricultural productivity and feed an growing population. .. To address this challenge, policy makers and stakeholders are looking for a modern ecosystem that can seamlessly integrate automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data with agriculture for better results. I will. As a result, Agritech has emerged as a driving force for career opportunities in this sector.

Agricultural technology or the use of technology in agriculture, aquaculture, or horticulture is a necessary tool for modernizing agriculture, increasing yields, and increasing cost effectiveness. It can also help solve structural problems such as lack of resources, the presence of numerous intermediaries, and restricted access to the market. Some start-ups are leveraging digital platforms to create new opportunities and capabilities in this sector.

digitalization

Therefore, this is also a good time to explore career options. Apart from supply chains, farm management, quality control and financial services, Agritech has paved the way for precision agriculture, traceability, farm mechanization / automation, market collaboration, agricultural advisory, agrotourism and biotechnology. Careers range from farm managers, supply chain specialists, financial professionals to digital analysts and software developers.

Agricultural professionals such as engineers, researchers and agronomists are increasingly in need of core competence in technical function. As industrialization progresses, even traditional farm-based professions such as farm management see technology-based turmoil. As a result, there is a high demand for competencies such as digital transformation, data analytics, data science, and software development.

Agriculture, once considered strictly a rural profession, is ready for broader growth as technology and industrialization combine to maximize its potential. Therefore, it is a good time to engage and invest in this booming sector. For students, there are exciting opportunities and opportunities to transform areas that have long been overlooked.

To implement data analysis, machine learning, AI, robotics (engineers) in the agricultural sector, farmers can learn these technologies themselves or teams (agricultural experts and engineers) towards sector growth. ) (Need is the mother of innovation).

The writer is the Dean-Faculty of Agriculture, NMIMS

