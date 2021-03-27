Monster Hunter Rise: How to get to the training area





Monster Hunter Rise provides players with a training area that they can use to test new weapons and combos, and refine specific strategies.

Monster Hunter Riseoffers can choose from 14 different weapons. Veterans may already know what they like best, but beginners can find a little overwhelming option. Thankfully, players don’t have to blindly make this decision, as they can use the training area to try all 14 weapons for free. Even veterans can take full advantage of this space. This allows you to test some of the new techniques for combos, strategies, and each weapon in this entry for Monster Hunter. The problem is that the game doesn’t do a great job of directing new players to the training area.

Like other Monster Hunter games before that, the training room is a method of Monster Hunter Rise that allows players to experiment in a safe environment. You don’t need a genius to know that fighting monsters that are several times larger than your player is not the best time to try new weapons for the first time. Therefore, the training area is very convenient in that respect.

The first thing a player should do to get to the training room is to press the minus button to open the map. From here, go to the button labeled “Buddy Plaza” and fast travel to that location. Ahead, the player should notice that there is a large boat in the dock. Ride the Paramte and start heading towards this, but turn right to find a small boat lined with two statues. As you approach the small boat, you will see a “Move” prompt. Pressing this will take the player to the training area.

After seeing a clean cutscene showing off the space, players can run as wild as they like in the training area. It’s worth noting that after the player first came here, he no longer had to find a boat every time he came back. Instead, simply reopen the map with the minus button and you’ll be given the option to quickly navigate to the training area. This will certainly save time in the future if the player wants to come back to try out a new weapon.

This area will be available from the beginning of the game, so please take advantage of it. If there are mechanics that players are struggling to figure out in the middle of a battle, practice them in a place that has no time limit, is a hostile enemy, and is not impressed by other hunter teammates. Helps to.

Monster Hunter Riseis is now available on Nintendo Switch.

