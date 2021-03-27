CSGO pro s1mple is banned in Valorant after reaching Immortal rank





Farihabati March 27, 20:12

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Pro Player Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev has been pretty crazy about Valorant lately and isn’t doing well.

Two days after the Valorant stream, s1mple noticed that he was under a Riot Games ban hammer. Pro players shared unfortunate news with their fans on Twitter. When s1mple woke up, he explained that he saw him blocked from the ranked games.

I haven’t specifically stated my nickname, I’m immortal, I wake up and see the ranked game blocks LUL @PlayVALORANT

— Sasha (@ s1mpleO) March 27, 2021

The battle between Valorant and CSGO was temporarily settled until s1mple streamed the game on March 25 and rekindled the fire. The Valorant switch is now a dime, but CSGO’s top player s1mple’s Valorant teaser has made fans very uneasy. His Twitch stream was full of incredible theater and destructive criticism. AWPer played the game, dragged weapons into the soil, called the operator “shit” and criticized bandal spray.

s1mple is mysteriously banned by Valorant

His stream caused enough enthusiasm, but recent developments have shocked both Valorant and CSGO fans. As he himself reported, the 22-year-old was restricted from playing the new competitive Valorant. Players said they had updated their Platinum 3 ranks to Immortal before going to bed and woke up to a banned account.

He didn’t reveal the reason for the ban, but fans suspected that unjustified reports could have led to the cheat ban.

It makes sense to ban s1mple by hitting an incredible AWP shot, but it probably isn’t. Vanguard bans are very strict and limit all types of modes. In contrast, s1mple has made it clear that login is possible and prohibited from ranked queues. This information indicates a voice chat ban and will lead to the limits ranked after the patch 2.05 update.

Players may have received multiple reports of voice chat misuse or may have participated in AFK multiple times during the game. Both of these reasons have recently been added to the list of possible causes for ranked queue bans. s1mple called on Riot Games to lift the ban because he was “not a scammer.” His tweet was immediately replied to by Riley Yurk, one of the Valorant developers who helped him. His ban was lifted within hours after his case was considered, but the reason remains unknown.

In any case, his current immortal rank and involvement in Barorant show that he is actively playing Riot shooters. Fans need to expect more streams and more weapon analysis from s1mple in the future.

