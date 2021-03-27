Google studies declare Prince William to be the sexiest bald man in the world





When Google comes to search for baldness and beautiful things, the Duke of Cambridge is at the top of the list.

According to The Sun, Google searches on blogs, reports, and web pages describe Prince William as “sexy” 17.6 million times, setting him apart from the sexiest bald guy on the planet.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson comes second in 8.8 million “sexy” searches, and action star Jason Statham ranks third with 7.4 million people.

To conclude the top ten: The Pitbull is fourth with 5.4 million. Michael Jordan is fifth with 5.3 million people. Boxer Floyd Mayweather is sixth with 4.3 million. John Travolta is seventh with 3.8 million people. Bruce Willis is eighth with 3.3 million people. Dwayne Johnson is in 9th place with 2.6 million people. Vin Diesel finished 10th with 2.3 million people.

We also made a list, but it was 2.2 Russian leader Vladimir Putin who missed the top ten. One million and “Star Trek” icon Serpatrick Stewart and 1.1 million.

Meanwhile, Stanley Tucci fans trembled at his failure to cut and expressed anger at Twitter, so the name of the “The Devil Wears Prada” star began to catch on Twitter.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also pointed out another obvious omission of the list, and he did not suppress his enthusiasm when pointing it out.

How does this happen in Cinnamon Toast when Larry David clearly has a pulse? !! ?? !! # Demandingrecount https://t.co/ztO6ND4vk9

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 27, 2021







