PIF-backed U.S. tech company plans Aramco and innovation center





Chicago: Magic Leap, a US augmented reality startup backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has negotiated with oil giant Saudi Aramco to open its first computing innovation center in the kingdom, CEO Peggy Johnson said in Arab News Told to.

Florida-based tech company, supported by a $ 400 million injection from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in March 2018, announced virtual reality headset technology at the January Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riad. Announced a partnership with Aramco to expand its use. In the oil industry.

According to Johnson, Magic Leap I, which began manufacturing virtual reality headsets for the video gaming industry in 2010, is a technology that enables industry leaders from healthcare to manufacturing to collaborate on challenges in the virtual visual environment. It is on the cutting edge. You are in different geographic locations. We are finally planning to collaborate with Aramco to launch a dedicated computing innovation center in Saudi Arabia, the first in the world.

As a result, you can work with Aramco and others in the kingdom to continue to innovate in this area and explore new use cases for the platform. Johnson is very excited to work with Aramco in this regard.

The plan to open a center that connects the physical and virtual worlds of Alamcos is still under discussion and is in the planning stages, CEO said.

Johnson pointed out that Magic Leap is digitizing the industry’s physical space by placing the industry’s physical equipment and data in augmented reality (AR) systems.

Based in South Florida, Magic Leap has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Aramco to deploy a special transformation solution within its business.

Looking through the device, you can still see your physical world, but it enhances the environment with useful digital content that we can put in your environment.

Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson

As we are currently working, she added that what we are exploring, such as 3D conferencing and remote assistance, will help solidify Aramcos’ position as a leader in the oil and gas industry. It was.

We will soon start a pilot program and are also considering virtual training to promote remote collaboration and educational ideas.

Johnson said he is preparing to release Magic Leap II, an advanced system that will be widely available in 2022, at the end of the year.

Our first generation product is the wearable Magic Leap I. This is essentially a head-mounted augmented reality display. Looking through the device, you can still see your physical world, but it enhances the environment with useful digital content that we can put in your environment, she said, with multiple users. He added that he can interact with digital data and images on his virtual screen.

Fast facts

A Florida-based tech company was supported by a $ 400 million injection from PIF in March 2018.

According to Johnson, the Magic Leap II is half the size of the Magic Leap I and doubles the field of view that can be expanded on top of it. It also reduces the size of the device and makes it 20% lighter, while allowing more visuals to be displayed.

Magic Leap I is already in use in the medical industry, and doctors at the University of California, Davis Children’s Hospital were preparing for surgical separation of conjoined twins.

According to Johnson, the surgical team is preparing for surgery using Magic Leap technology. The surgeon may not be an expert in the field, but when they are performing surgery, they can actually call an expert for remote assistance.

Let’s say it’s a brain surgery. They may be in the middle of things, and they ask questions, and they really want to talk to someone who might be the number of these surgeries. You can actually do it on your device. You can call a remote expert and they can see what the surgeon is seeing and talk to them through assistance, she added. There was no limit to the number of specialists brought in to support complex surgical procedures, improve success rates, and reduce costs.

She said the pandemic of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) accelerated potential use as Magic Leap provided a solution for people who couldn’t travel or needed to be socially distant.

I think the pandemic was a catalyst. We’ve been working on all these use cases, but suddenly it became very important to the enterprise, Johnson added.

