Cyberpunk 2077 Dataminer Discovers 10 Upcoming DLC ​​Updates





Redditor has reportedly discovered 10 upcoming free DLC updates for Cyberpunk 2077. This game is still buggy and is waiting for a major patch.

CD Projekt Red’s infamous catastrophe, Cyberpunk 2077, is still in a hurry to be repaired after months of enthusiastic ongoing work to bring the buggy title to the originally intended quality level. However, according to Dataminer, CDPR is already working on at least 10 free DLCs. However, given the volatile start of the game and the many technical issues that have occurred since it was released in December, it will be some time before these DLCs are released. ..

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 and its subsequent notoriety has become legendary and not a good way to go. After more than seven years of development, the game had a quick and painful notoriety for countless glitches, bugs, and other technical issues, suggesting that it had entered the finish line. Subsequent fallout begins a big conversation in the game development industry about crunch culture, and how cyberpunk-sized open-world games get too big and too detailed to benefit them. Did. Since then, CDPR has been working hard to bring the game back to a certain level of consistent playability, while responding to proceedings and refund requests that could turn the entire company into a tank. However, behind the scenes of the Epic Games Store site, observer Redditor has reported some DLC, so it’s clearly looking to the future.

Redditor, whose handle is reportedly Prickly Assassin, discovered suspicion of expansion after noticing that the Epic Games Store had increased the server capacity allocated to Cyberpunk 2077 by 400GB. This is a common practice in the months prior to new DLC or expansion. Epic initially listed 18 upcoming free DLCs, but later reduced that number to 10. There are no free DLC details other than the name: Ripperdocs Expansion, Body Shops Expansion, Fashion Forward Expansion, Gangs of Night City, Body of Chrome, Rides of the Dark Future, The Relic, Neck Deep, Night City Expansion. Three paid DLCs were added later, but they also lacked additional details. The original post has been removed from Reddit, but Twitter user IdleSloth84 managed to take a screenshot of the information, as shown below.

It’s no surprise to anyone that CDPR is under development, as DLC is a common addition to all major titles. However, while most viewers are looking forward to getting more content in the game, the leak response is mixed at best, as you might expect given the history of Cyberpunk 2077 checkers. Some commenters speculate that DLC is just a major patch that has been cleverly disguised as an extension. Weiser gamers are already wary of adding potentially buggy content to games that are already buggy. The problem with Cyberpunk 2077 is mainly due to too much work in teams that are too small, so the whole team is focused on getting the game to work perfectly, and major patches are already delayed. So DLC, which can be scraped together on the sides, will probably end up as a recurring case of history.

Anyway, or more likely as a result, DLC will probably not be available to the public anytime soon. Even so, given the many ongoing issues of CDPR, there is probably no crowd accident of excited players eager to catch them. CDPR may be wise to sell as a patch instead. That’s because they are currently in higher demand than game expansions that were too big from the start.

Source: PricklyAssassin, IdleSloth84

