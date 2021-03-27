Top Story: Android WebView Crash, Google WifiNanScan





Top story of the week: Chrome and WebView crash many Android apps, Google launches WifiNanScan for developers to experiment and decide if it’s worth upgrading OnePlus 9 Pro from OnePlus 8 Pro.

This Monday, a problem with the in-app browser “WebView” caused frequent crashes of many Android apps, including Gmail and TikTok. A temporary fix for this issue was to uninstall an update for the affected app, but Google later released a new update via the Play Store that permanently fixes the issue.

Google then confirmed that the unexpected app crash was the result of an improper update of the WebView system components that were pulled yesterday evening and replaced with the new version above.

This week, Google released a new Android app called the “Wifi NanScan App”. It is intended for developers and phone creators to test a new technology called “Wi-Fi enabled”. The two phones running the app can only use the Wi-Fi signal to determine how far the two devices are from each other.

With this app, you can get distance measurements with an accuracy of about 1 meter on a phone up to 15 meters away. Developers, OEMs, and researchers use this tool to validate distance / distance measurements, enable the development of peer-to-peer ranging and data transfer, and make my phone and context recognition applications based on the WiFi Aware / NAN API. You can find it.

The OnePlus 9 Series device was announced this week, and it’s expected that OnePlus fans are already looking to the phone for their next upgrade. Our Damien Wilde took the time this week to give his thoughts on whether the OnePlus 9 Pro is a worthwhile upgrade from the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Google offers its own home camera security system through the Nest line, but there is plenty of room for competition in this area. This week, Ben Schoon introduced TP-Link Kasa’s home security camera, which also integrates smoothly with the Google Assistant.

Like most light bulbs, smart plugs, and other products that appear in the app, you can easily pair your TP-Link Kasa camera to your Google Assistant via the Home app. Unfortunately, the Kasa cam doesn’t show up in the Google Home app along with the stream because it’s currently only showing on the Nest camera, but the integration doesn’t just require Google to show the feed.

Finally, the APK Insight team discovered a large-scale ongoing feature in the Google search app for Android. This feature, entitled “Memory,” allows you to store pages, images, reminders, and more in a database powered by the personalized Google Assistant. I was also able to experience an early version of this feature and see how it works.

You can then see everything in the new memory feed that exists with the Snapshot. Arranged in chronological order, Google displays old memories and today’s as card entries. Save Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, Sites, Jamboard and other uploaded drive files and there is a special card that provides a preview of the document.

The rest of the top stories of the week are: Android | Apps & Updates | Chrome / OS | Made by Google | Wearables | Videos |

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links that make money. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos