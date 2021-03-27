The Illinois Chamber of Commerce Calls for Changes to Biological Measurement Information Privacy Act | Illinois





(Center Square) The Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) was enacted in 2008 to protect the privacy of individuals in the Internet age, but some corporate groups said the law was not working. We are encouraging revision efforts.

Since 2019, 1,076 proceedings citing BIPA have been filed in Illinois against companies such as The Salvation Army and St. Anthony Hospital due to a timekeeping system that uses fingerprint scanning, according to Kearicher.

Proponents of Bill 559 want some major changes to better protect their business.

Clark Kericher, vice president of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, says the current BIPA law is based on dinosaur-era technology.

Two months after the iPhone 1 went on sale, and two years before the iPad went on sale, he said that something we can’t remember now is absolutely essential.

BIPA was primarily dormant until 2019 when the State Supreme Court ruled that plaintiffs in the BIPA proceedings did not need to prove harm in order to receive damages. According to Kaericher, this violates the touchstone of US jurisdiction.

They use the same logic as you have black ice in your parking lot or driveway in your home, and I might have fallen I didn’t, but I did It may have fallen, and so I’m going to sue you, he said.

The ruling caused a surge in proceedings against Illinois companies. Other companies, including Facebook, have also been sued.

At the moment, the bill is discouraging business and new technology development, Kaericher said.

He said that our biometrics method has aspects that hinder true innovation. Companies are afraid of BIPA and don’t want to roll out their products here in Illinois.

One of the key points that Bill 559 changes is to require plaintiffs to actually suffer damages in order to recover the damages.

And in case of negligence, or if the company didn’t know more, they have the ability to correct the breach within 30 days, or, in layman’s terms, the right to heal, Kaericher said. Said.

Opponents of the amendment argue that it would essentially render the old law useless, and many states are looking to the Illinois BIPA law as a model.

Kaericher said many states see Illinois’ BIPA law as a potential blueprint, but after seeing it up close, they’re in terror.

House Bill 559 has passed the State House Judiciary Committee.

