BioWare loses another veteran developer





At the end of 2020, it was revealed that BioWare’s GM Casey Hudson and producer Mark Darrah would leave the company. The announcement came out of nowhere, marking the end of some sort of era in the studio. Only a few months later, another prominent member of the studio announced that he would leave the developer.

Recently shared on social media, Jonathan Warner revealed that this week is the last week at BioWare. Warner spent nearly 10 years in the studio working on many projects during his tenure. But lately, perhaps most notably, he was the director of the latest release of BioWare, Anthem. At that time, Warner didn’t say where he was going next.

So today is the last day at BioWare and we are moving forward to do new things. BioWare has been my gratitude home for nearly a decade and wishes all their success. I have DA ME and SWTOR at hand, and I can’t wait to play from this side of the screen. #ThankYou #BioWare pic.twitter.com/g5zp7hkSV5

— Jonathan Warner (@Zen_Warner) March 26, 2021

While such a move may raise face-to-face concerns, Warner doesn’t seem to worry about the future of BioWare. In fact, he assured all fans reading his announcement that the studio’s most beloved property would be well cared for. “BioWare has been grateful to me for nearly a decade and wishes them all the success,” Warner said. “Dragon Age, Mass Effect, Star Wars: The Old Republic is at hand and I can’t wait to play from this side of the screen.”

In the future, BioWare will actually release a fairly substantial game with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. A newly remastered edition of the beloved trilogy will arrive on May 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.







