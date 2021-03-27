Google beats Windows and iPhone to be “the best product ever”





Google Search has been named the best product ever by a field that includes many tech giants (and Velcro, Budlite, Crocs).

We answered the question of what is the best product ever (GPOAT). It’s a Google search. Famous for its results, it has won in 64 areas, including numerous technology products such as Microsoft Windows, iPhone, and Intel semiconductors. I won. That is, if you are willing to accept the results of a series of thousands of votes each on Twitter.

The GPOAT tournament began on March 8th and lasted for two weeks. It follows the same knockout format as many so-called “Twitter World Cups,” with fierce competition among Pixar movies, 1980s video game publishers, and British bus routes. Organized by Morning Brew in the business newsletter, the GPOAT World Cup was held over five rounds, including the finals, and was divided into four sections. Unsung Heroes such as Post-it Note, Bellco, Bluetooth. Tesla Model 3 Innovators such as electric cars, Snapchat and air fryer. Simply make life better, including Domino’s Pizza, Crocs and Jacuzzi. A legend featuring Coca-Cola, Lego and Nintendo 64.

Google Search has run out of comfortable winners against Microsoft Windows, according to a poll in Morning Brew’s finals. Almost three-quarters (72.5%) of the 6,544 votes went to ubiquitous search engines. This allows you to find almost everything you need from your phone today. The search was welcomed by the Simply Make Life Better category and Windows by Unsung Heroes, but you can also claim that each is in another category.

It’s the final four time

4 products danced the rest

Three # 1 seeds and a heroic # 2 seed are left in battle

Please proceed to reply and vote. Only a few days after winning GPOAT

here. we. go. pic.twitter.com/KPbuuW330X

— Morning Brew (@MorningBrew) March 22, 2021 Best tech product ever

On the road to victory, Google Search saw off the iPhone, Netflix, Spotify, Instant Pot, and Hydro Flask water bottles in the semi-finals. Google Docs and Twitter were terribly disappointed in the Simply Make Life Better category coming out in the first and second rounds, respectively, but another notable technician was Uber, who fell to Netflix in the third round. ..

In the Innovator section, the iPhone seemed to be pervasive, beating YouTube, Peloton, and even AirPods in Apple’s grudge match before being defeated by the final winner, Google Search. Some notable results are that the Air Flyer defeated TikTok and the AirPods defeated the Tesla Model 3. Snapchat defeated Red Bull but played in the second round.

On the other side of the draw, everyone’s favorite navigation tool, Google Maps, saw off the Unsung Heroes group’s Bluetooth, band-aid, and duct tape before losing to Windows. Meanwhile, perhaps the most embarrassing result, Salesforce CRM went to Tupperware in the first round. There is no doubt about the words in the next sales huddle.

Finally, as you can imagine, there were some big clashes in the Legend category, including the Coca-Cola vs. Lego quarterfinals. Although the match was lost, Cola took some notable tech scalps along the way in the form of a Boeing 747 and a Game Boy. The N64 worked better than its Nintendo equivalent, even if it saw off the Big Mac, but was eventually stopped by Lego. Few argued that this was not a fair result. Finally, after going out in Round 1, Ray-Ban Sunglasses hopes that its partnership with Facebook will help improve performance next time.

