



Tifton Robert Geerhard can’t wait for Big Bertha to crank up, so he and his wife can cruise the backstreets of America.

That time has come.

Gerhart, Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural University, will retire on April 30.

Gerhart, who turned 60 this month, said he would miss people. This is like a family. I really grew up to appreciate the sense of community that exists in ABAC. I miss friendships and acquaintances.

I will also miss the challenges associated with the progress of ABAC. Under the leadership of Dr. (David) Bridges as President, the university has changed in a positive direction. Being part of it is very rewarding. I feel like an ABAC graduate. I really feel close to this campus and the people here.

Gerhart calls his camper Big Bertha. He and his wife, Ronda, will retire to Venice, Florida, but Big Bertha will continue to move them across the United States.

Gerhart said he intended to dive in and take off when we were urged to hit the road. There are many opportunities and many things to see in this country. We want to travel and see these places.

Retirement at this age was an early goal I set myself. Ronda and I wanted to travel and spend time with the kids in Atlanta. She has already said that I shouldn’t sit around the house. I may need to find an Angkor career.

Gerhart joined the ABAC administration in May 2014. Prior to coming to Tifton, he was the managing director of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Faculty of Architecture.

According to Gerhart, I wanted change and return to the roots of my rural community. I thought ABAC and Tifton were perfect. When I visited the campus, the deal was completed. I knew this was where I needed it. I certainly don’t regret that decision.

After graduating from Sheffield (Alabama) High School, Gerhard joined the Air Force immediately.

I was planning to get my mission and survive in the military, Gerhart said. Then, in the mid-1980s, there was a significant reduction in power. It changed everything.

A university official said in a statement that he had a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. The school bought one of the first computers while he was there. He was asked to manage a computer lab.

According to Gerhart, it didn’t take long to realize that there were many career opportunities associated with this new technology. I started working at Georgia Institute of Technology in 1999 and finished my graduate school in facility management with a focus on building technology.

The technology industry is perfect for me. I was passionate about it, and I continued to develop my computing skills.

At Georgia Institute of Technology, Gerhart said he likes to meet new freshmen on campus.

The most meaningful thing to me was seeing these kids coming in as freshmen who knew they were exposed to a whole new world, Gerhart said. For most of them, they were the first to become independent.

They were nervous, excited and unconfident. It was fun to watch their progress. In fact, it’s exciting to see how they evolved and what some of them are doing today.

Gerhart had the same experience as an ABAC student.

According to Gerhardt, it’s great to support these young people’s discovery journey. These ABAC students are astounding.

In his ABAC position, Gerhart has been responsible for developing the university’s technology strategy.

My predecessor laid a good foundation, and I built on that foundation, Gerhart said. ABAC focuses on value-added technologies for mobile computing, cloud services and digital media.

Through innovations in biotechnology, agricultural technology, arts and science, we see changes in education, agriculture and medicine. ABAC graduates are ready to adapt and succeed in the new world of technology.

Gerhart believes that the best for ABAC hasn’t come yet.

Dr. Bridges provided vision and leadership, Gerhardt said. In the seven years I’ve been here, we’ve done a lot.

The university’s reputation continues to gain national and international recognition. This was a great experience for me. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the university and the community.

