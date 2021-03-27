Resident Evil 3: How to defeat Nemesis in the Clock Tower





The clock tower battle stands out as one of the most difficult of Resident Evil 3 as Nemesis transforms into a grotesque murder machine.

Similar to the original Resident Evil 3 for PlayStation, Jill Valentine will face Nemesis many times in the Capcom 2020 remake. Although the Resident Evil 3 remake has been criticized (not so much) for how it uses Nemesis compared to the original, the Umbrellas ubermensch is still staggering and the RE3 has its fierce moments and bosses. Give a fight. After completing the RPD as Carlos, control returns to Jill as she is forced to fight Nemesis at the Clock Tower.

Related: Biohazard 3: How to escape Raccoon City

The clock tower was once the full area of ​​Resident Evil 3, but now it’s worth pointing out that it’s being driven to the Boss Arena. Still, the intent behind the clock tower is the same. Injuring Jill in the fight against Nemesis and returning Carlos to the lead. The clock tower battle stands out as one of the most difficult of Resident Evil 3. Nemesis has transformed into a grotesque murder machine that transcends his human form.

Inventory preparation

Once you’ve gained control of Jill, exit the subway tunnel to a dilapidated shelter where you can store and organize Jill’s inventory before the boss fights Nemesis. There are also some items in the room itself. For example, shotguns and grenade launchers were not picked up in Raccoon City and sewers, respectively.

Get a first aid kit and four mining rounds before heading to the item box. Clock tower battles are one of the most difficult things in the game, so make sure Jill has all the healing items you can carry with all your ammo and weapons. You may want to get rid of your pistols for extra space, but the fight can last for a while and those extra bullets can be of great help.

To Clock Tower Plaza

There are a few zombies on the way to Clocktower Plaza, but don’t waste the best ammo. Stick a handgun headshot or shotgun blast at close range and kill it easily and quickly. As you pass through the exit tunnel, three zombies rush into Jill from the surrounding cells. Similarly, there are three more zombies waiting near the actual exit.

Related: Biohazard 3: How to defeat the flamethrower’s nemesis

Once all 6 zombies have been killed or evaded, climb the ladder into the promenade. Now pick up the green and red herbs and combine them to fully recover (you may need some during the boss battle). Pick up the 7 bullets of the pistol and head to the bridge. A short cutscene is played where Nemesis charges after Jill and knocks her into the boss arena.

Attack the arena

Nemesis doesn’t attack Jill right away, so it’s wise to make some distance and plunder the arena as soon as you have space. Otherwise, once Nemesis is removed, you will be able to retrieve all of these items (although you may need to replenish them at some point). Jill can pick up the following items at the Boss Arena:

40 Hand Gun Bullet 30 Shotgun Shell 10 Mine Round 6 Flame Round 2 Green Herb 1 Red Herb

Related: Biohazard 3: How to escape the sewer

Considering everything, the clock tower is a fairly generous area when it comes to items. If the worst scenario happens and Jill enters the boss arena without doing anything, the hut is enough to satisfy Nemesis with one full recovery, partial recovery, and intelligent gameplay on the player side. You can get a lot of ammunition.

Fighting Nemesis

Nemesis is much faster than it was on the roof, and hell is approaching the attack. This will be a more impressive fight, but it’s not particularly difficult to dodge his strike. Get Perfect Dodge early on and don’t do too much damage to your shotgun. When Nemesis gets enough punishment, hell begins to jump from building to building.

At this point, Jill comments on how he needs to stop Nemesis on his truck. The easiest way to do this is to fire a mine grenade at a building where Nemesis keeps jumping. He needs to land close enough for the radius of the blast to knock him down and expose his heart, giving Jill time to do some easy damage. If you repeat this process enough times, Nemesis will begin to become more aggressive.

End of Nemesis Off

As Nemesis approaches death, hell begins to approach Jill. Nemesis keeps jumping from building to building, so don’t worry about the mine round (and if you don’t stop him, rush into Jill and do a lot of damage). It’s even harder to get Perfect Dodge now, but don’t just be a sitting duck.

Always use the best ammunition (flame bullets, shotgun shells) when you see Nemesis. If you’re out of ammo, shoot him with a pistol bullet and save the mine round for the frenzy of his building. However, Nemesis can trap Jill in some nasty combos, so I advised him not to get too close to Nemesis. When Nemesis’s heart is exposed and hell finally goes down, always aim, not before Jill’s infection.

Next: Biohazard 3: How to solve subway puzzles

Sonic Fandom seems to have decided that Sonic Unleashed is good.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos