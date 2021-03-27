SNK vs.Capcom Needs to Release Gals Fighters Crossover





SNK Gals Fighters is one of the most original fighting games ever. Why don’t you make SNK vs. Capcom Fighter with a woman?

Buried in the Neo Geo Pocket Color game collection is SNK Gals Fighters. This is a game that collects various female characters from SNK’s work library and lets them participate in fighting games. The game features the King of Fighters Iori Yagami, in addition to the cast of all women. This game is a stunningly fluid and beautiful fighting game for handheld consoles, featuring bright colors and cute character design.

SNK will eventually revisit the concept of all girls’ fighters at the 2018 SNK Heroine Tag Team Frenzy, but that concept seems too big for other companies to follow-especially crossover fighting games. Capcom, the king of the game. SNK and Capcom introduced some of the most widely loved women in game culture, and they crossed before in another Neo Geo Pocket Color game. Then why don’t you cross again?

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 is a nostalgic novelty for retro fans

Various women in SNK Gals fighters

SNK Gals Fighters has a great list of characters throughout SNK’s history. However, although the first game has an eclectic crew, it’s mainly drawn from some popular series. Mai Shiranui (Fatal Wrath and King of Fighters), Athena Asamiya (Psycho Soldier and King of Fighters), Yuri Sakazaki (Art of Fighting and King of Fighters), Nakoruru (Samurai Spirits), Akari Ichijo (Last Blade), Yuki is included Kusuda (King of Fighters). Miss X-Also known as Yagami-an. His main fame is, shockingly, the King of Fighters.

Follow-up SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy adds several characters to the mix, including Kula Diamond (King of Fighters), Love Heart (Sky Love, King of Fighters), Muimui (Dragon Gal), and Jean D’Ark. (World Heroes) and female Terry Bogard (Fatal Fury, King of Fighters). In addition, crossover characters not owned by SNK have appeared in SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy: Thieves Arthur (Million Arthur) and Skull Mania (Akira).

All of this reveals that the SNK Gals Fighters series is a big draw from the King of Fighters, and SNK is happy to cross over when building a women’s roster from other companies. Both games have great characters to celebrate, but there’s one undeniable fact. That is, Capcom can add even more variations.

Related: Why Neo Geo Pocket Color is such a beloved handheld

Capcom Ladies Variety

Capcom has launched a number of franchises over the years, many of which have great female characters. SNK vs. Capcom: When the Millennium match was announced, Capcom essentially crossed Street Fighter and Dark Stalker with the King of Fighters. Clear candidates for SNK / Capcom crossover from Street Fighter include Chun-Li, Cammy White, Sakura Kasugano, and Julihan. Vampires can also incorporate iconic women such as Morrigan Aensland, Felicia, Shenko, BB Hood and Lilith. However, there are far more women in Capcom who take them to girls-only crossover fighters.

Other candidates include Final Fight graduate poisons who have appeared in many Street Fighters and other competitive fighters. Resident Evil introduced players to Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, Ada Wong, and the recently added Lady Dimitresque. Devil May Cry takes Lady and Trish out, and Mega Man has Trombonne and Roll. Other characters include Tompoo (Strider), Saki (Quiz Nanairo Dreams), and Maya Fay (Phoenix Light).

Character diversity can provide the necessary contrast between SNK and Capcom’s universe. Many of the characters are original fighting games, but others add different and unique flavors to the roster. The two companies have worked together before, but working together in a game that celebrates the many women they’ve created over the decades can create something truly special.

Related: Tatsunoko vs. Capcom is still the perfect game for vintage anime otaku

Why doesn’t it exist yet?

So all of this raises the question: why doesn’t this exist yet? There is no definite answer, but one possibility is that there is no clear demand for it. SNK creates two female-centric fighters, one of which is SNK Gals Fighters. The game was released only in Neo Geo Pocket Color, a console that didn’t reach many viewers. SNK Gals Fighters has just been re-released on Switch, giving players a new chance to play it.

Meanwhile, Capcom has experienced some notable failures in the crossover market over the past few years. Street Fighter x Tekken and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite didn’t ignite the world. They were frustrated without a central voice and sloppy mechanics, and players weren’t drawn to them. Why do they take risks in SNK’s women-centric games when there is no guarantee of returns?

But this game should definitely be made and will stand out from the market. This provides players with something unique and unique that only SNK has explored so far. What’s more, Capcom and SNK have and must do so before. The female-centric SNK vs. Capcom game can be unique and incredible to be made.

Keep reading: Why wasn’t there a new Mega Man Legend?

Returns: Trailers, plots, release dates, news you need to know

About the author Anthony Gramuglia (1349 articles published)

I got MFA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Written for Mary Sue, ScreenRant, Anime Feminists, Gamers and Vocals. A lifelong lover of comics, anime and strange movies. I love all kinds of coffee.

Other works by Anthony Gramglia

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos