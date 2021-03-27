Apple Fitness and Google Fit





Google is everywhere at this point. Want to upload photos and files to the cloud? You can use Google Drive or Google Photos. I want to listen to a podcast, but don’t know which app to use? Try Google Podcasts. Or are you looking for a new way to track your daily activity and record all your workouts? Well, now you can do it with the help of Google Fit.

The Google Fit approach is a bit simpler than other fitness apps, so it’s easy to get started. However, there are other apps that may be better than Google Fit. For example, Apple’s own Fitness app has everything you need to reach your fitness goals and is in the Apple ecosystem that everyone knows and loves.

So which one is right for you? Apple’s fitness app? Or is it good old Google Fit?

Let’s disassemble them.

What is Google Fit?

Even if it’s not very popular, Google Fit has been around for over six years, but it’s only recently that Google has finally made the app available to iPhone users. Google Fit, like any other fitness app, is a fitness and health tracking app that helps you keep track of your daily activity.

What’s good about Google Fit?

The difference with Google Fit is that it doesn’t show progress like most apps. While you can track calories burned, miles, time spent during the day, sleep and heart rate, Google Fit focuses on two main goals: steps and what Google calls heart points.

So what is a heart point? Heart points are points earned to carry out activities with higher intensity. The more intense your activities and training, the more heart points you will earn. This is basically the way Google gamifies tracking, so you can push yourself to perform more activities.

Instead of stand goals, move goals, and exercise goals, Google simplifies this so you only have to focus on steps and heart points.

Google Fit also has a journal where you can record your daily workouts. You can add the time spent on your workout. Google Fit saves that information and shows you how many calories you burned, your heart rate, and even your bike route. You can also track your weight and sleep in your diary. This is a great way to look back and see how much progress you have made over time.

Google Fit and Apple Health

Another great thing about Google Fit is that you can connect to Apple Health. The first time you use it, you have the option to share your Apple Health data with Google Fit. This allows Google Fit to easily track everything in the Apple Health app, including sleep and heart rate. That said, Google Fit doesn’t have the same amount of health categories as Apple Health. Google Fit doesn’t track two major factors in human health, such as mindfulness and nutrition.

Disadvantages of using Google Fit

As mentioned earlier, Google Fit is a minimalist and easy app. This may be good for some, but others may have missed some features dedicated to fitness apps. First, the award. Google Fit tracks your goals and notifies you when you reach them, while the fitness app offers medals for every milestone you’ve achieved. The new badge on your awards list is a satisfying sensation you won’t get with Google Fit.

Another big thing that Google Fit lacks is social features. The fitness app allows you to share and invite friends and family to exercise and work together. There is also an award to complete the 7-day contest. When you start exercising, having someone exercise with you is one of the best ways to take responsibility for yourself and consistently achieve your goals. That’s what Google Fit doesn’t do for you. If you like the social side of the fitness app, Google Fit isn’t right for you (it’s meant to be a pun).

There is also Apple Fitness +

Although not free, the Fitness app also offers Apple Fitness +. This is a subscription-based fitness service introduced by Apple in 2020. There’s a lot of training to start your fitness journey, each of which is tougher and more fun than last time. Google Fit, on the other hand, isn’t very useful for training. It’s there just to ride.

Do I need to use Google Fit?

If you’re an Apple user and don’t plan to change it right away, you probably need to skip Google Fit. It’s a simple fitness tracking app to use, but you can’t get more from the app than Apple’s fitness app.

It goes without saying that Google Fit is bad. However, the fitness app offers more features to stay motivated and keep your fitness goals on track.

On the other hand, if you’re constantly switching devices, or if you’re not looking at yourself as an iPhone user in the future, Google Fit is for you. You can start tracking your progress on your iPhone and see that you can pass on your progress to other devices just as you can do with all other Google apps.

Best of all, if you just want to give it a try, you can use both Google Fit and the fitness app at the same time. Both apps can work at the same time, making the most of both and trying for yourself which one you like best.

