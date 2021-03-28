Wearable market Nubank launches fund for black founders, Nuvemshop raises Series D round





Welcome to this week’s summary of Brazilian technology and innovation. Here are three notable developments in Latin America’s largest economy. The latest in the Brazilian wearable market, Nubank’s seed fund for black tech entrepreneurs, a series D round announced by e-commerce player Nuvemshop.

Sales of wearables such as smart watches surged in Brazil in 2020

Getty

Brazil’s wearable market soared in 2020, according to the latest figures from analyst firm IDC released this week. Sales of true wireless headphones with more advanced features and internet connectivity increased by 284% to about 570,000 units. Meanwhile, sales of smart watches and smart bands increased 81% compared to 2019, with 1.3 million units sold. Both categories generated sales of R $ 2.2 billion ($ 382 million) last year.

Despite this year’s strong performance, the growth trajectory of Brazilian wearables has not been linear throughout 2020. In the first three months of the year, the market was strong, with smartwatches and headphones growing 266% and 312%, respectively. In the second quarter, Covid-19 was timid with social distance measures and boulevard closures, a 21% increase in the smartwatch and smartband segment, and a 308% increase in headphone sales. Has grown.

According to IDC, the real boom in Brail’s wearables occurred later this year, with manufacturer sales showing “unprecedented growth” and wireless headphone sales of 326% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. And increased by 246%. Smartwatch and smartband sales increased 24% and 122% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

“Apart from the pandemic shift of professional video conferencing and learning activities to the home, and consumer interest in investing in devices to increase privacy and comfort for work and study, new players are coming to the Brazilian market. It has emerged and is becoming more competitive. ” IDC Brazilian analyst Renato Murari de Meireles.

Falling prices also played an important role in driving consumer demand. Average prices for smartwatches and smartbands went from 1.507 rare ($ 261) in the third quarter to 1.199 ($ ​​208) in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, headphones went from 814 reals ($ 141) in the third quarter to 710 reals ($ 123) in the last three months of the year.

IDC predicts that the Brazilian wearable market will continue to grow this year, with more than 2 million smartwatches or smartbands sold and more than 1 million “smart” headphones sold in 2021. .. Add your own smart headphones to other devices that operate remotely, such as laptops and smartphones. Analysts also pointed out that consumer interest in Brazilian wearables paved the way for a rapidly growing gray market, with informal importers and illegal sellers offering counterfeit copies of very popular items. increasing.

Fintech Nubank has undertaken a series of efforts to promote racial equality for its employees.

SOPA images via Getty Images / Light Rocket

Fintech giant Nubank has launched a seed fund to help black Brazilian entrepreneurs. Announced Wednesday (24), the Semente Preta (Black Seed, Portuguese) fund is a Brazilian entrepreneur led by a black entrepreneur with a verified minimum viable product (MVP) operating in the following areas: Allocate a total of 1 million rares ($ 173,000) to startups. Financial services, data, people, digital marketing, games, software, applications, programming.

According to the company, startups are selected according to the level of technology, and innovation is applied to business proposals, creativity, strategy, financial performance, and the use of data and business intelligence. Nubank also said it would like to help companies working to accelerate the participation of underrepresented groups and stimulate regional development.

The fund is part of the company’s recent commitment to promoting racial equality and includes a pledge to hire 2,000 black professionals, at least 22% of whom will be in managerial positions. The startup, one of the world’s largest digital banks with more than 30 million customers, says it wants to play a role in changing the reality that black founders face when seeking capital. It was. According to a survey conducted by São Paulo-based accelerator Black Rocks Startups, only 30% of Brazilian startups led by black founders receive support on entrepreneurial journeys, compared to 41% of non-black founders. I am.

FORBES Details Black Rocks Startups Help Brazilian Black Entrepreneurs Bloom Angelica Mari

Nuvemshop provides e-commerce capabilities for small and medium-sized Latin businesses

Getty

Also this week, São Paulo-based e-commerce company Nuvemshop announced a $ 90 million Series D round led by Accel Partners. Existing backers such as Qualcomm Ventures and Kaszek Ventures are also participating in this round. This follows the company’s previous $ 30 million round announced in October 2020.

The Latin American response to Shopify, the company has nearly 80,000 merchants on platforms in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico and operates as Tiendanube. We provide a one-stop shop for small and medium-sized e-commerce vendors with functions ranging from hosting and logistics to delivery solutions.

Nuvemshop’s growth is driven by the fast-growing e-commerce market in Latin America. In Brazil alone, the e-commerce segment will grow 41% in 2020, worth $ 15.1 billion. This is the best performance this segment has recorded since 2007, according to a Webshoppers survey conducted by consultancy Ebit / Nielsen in partnership with Brazilian FinTech. Beck’s.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

