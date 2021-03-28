The Warzone SBMM site was reportedly required to be shut down by Activision.





The third-party site SBMM Warzone has been issued a cease and desist order by Call of Duty: Warzone developer Activision and should be shut down on Monday.

Popular Call of Duty: Warzone site used to track active lobby skill levels SBMM Warzone may not be long for the world; Warzone developer Activision shuts down the site It is reportedly requested. Citing the abuse of Activision’s API data, the company instructed SBMM to comply with a legal order to shut down the site altogether until Monday.

SBMM (Skill Based Matchmaking) is a system in which Warzone players are grouped into the lobby before a round of gameplay and is used in place of the ranked matching system. Since player statistics are hidden from other players in the lobby, SBMM Warzone uses Activision’s API or application programming interface to mine player statistics for immediate scrutiny. While certainly not the first third-party site to provide this information, SBMM Warzone has become a valuable product in determining the overall skills of the lobby and ranks these lobbies accordingly. However, Activision is reportedly not very happy with its use and disclosure, even though it is labeled as private user data.

As a result, Activision has officially issued a cease and desist order to a Belgium-based site because of the illegal use of Warzone’s API data. This site is not a partner of Activision and is bound by the company’s terms of use not to use it. For API, especially for financial gain. SBMM allegedly contacted Activision multiple times in the past to request partner status, but Activision has so far disagreed. Therefore, as of Monday, SBMM Warzone will be officially shut down unless Activision changes mind over the next two days. The founder of this site is appealing to users or someone on Activision on Twitter to ensure partner status before it’s too late.

In response to the cease and desist, the site’s founders claim that they are not doing anything illegal because they have already obtained publicly available data. SBMM can only retrieve data from players who have their profile set to public on Battle.net, PSN, or Xbox. Therefore, SBMM does not necessarily have to publish or farm data, curating data that takes a long time to retrieve, especially in fast-paced games. Activision’s beef using SBMM may also be supported by the fact that SBMM is profiting from the site and therefore financially profiting from personal data, but the founder said The cease and desist letter reports that it contains nothing about monetization. Ironically, a much more compelling argument to Activision than SBMM, which uses information published in other ways. Given that it is part of the data.

Activision isn’t exactly known for submitting player requests, but SBMM is controversial. It has a significant number of memberships, especially when the site goes down. However, Warzone also has a major fraud issue that can contribute to Activision’s modestness regarding access to APIs. So, in the meantime, players using SBMM should start preparing to play Call of Duty: Warzone in the old-fashioned way, using only lobby information designed to be provided by Activision. Probably.

