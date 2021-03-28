Get Shadow Freezer before disappearing in Pokemon GO





Pokemon GO Shadow Freezer is running out of time. From 12:00 am on April 1, 2021, encounters with Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni will reward Shadow Zapdos encounters, not Shadow Articuno encounters. This is true as we approach the end of Team GO Rocket Special Research. The study rewards the Super Rocket Radar rather than the encounter, so even if you cross the March quest line, the battle with Giovanni will lead to Shadow Zapped from April 1st. If you need a shadow articuno, now is the time to act. !! !!

Giovanni of Pokemon GO. Credit: Niantic

First, let’s summarize the full text of Pokemon GO’s “The Higher They Fly …” special study.

1 out of 6 pages

Win the raid: 15 Pokeball defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grant: 3 Hyper Potion Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon: 3 Revive Reward: 10 Raspberry, 10 Nana Berry, 10 Pinap Berry

2/6 page

Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon: Sunstone Make 3 Throw a nice curved ball in a row: 15 Great Ball Catch 10 Flying Type Pokemon: Doduo Reward: 1500 XP, 500 Stardust, 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy

3 out of 6 pages

Purification 5 Shadow Pokemon: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grant: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy Acquisition 3 Candy Pokemon Walking with Friends: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy Reward: 2000 XP, Rocket Radar, Pidgeot Encounter

Page 4/6

Defeated Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo: 1250 XP Defeated Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff: 1250 XP Defeated Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra: 1250 XP Reward: 2500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, Super Rocket Radar

Page 5/6

Find Team Go Rocket Boss: 5 Maximum Potion Battle Team Go Rocket Boss: 20 Ultra Ball Defeat Team Go Rocket Boss: 5 Maximum Resurrection Reward: 3000 XP, Fast TM, Charged TM

6 out of 6 pages

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP Rewards: 2 Golden Raspberries, 2 Silver Pinap Berry, Premium Battle Pass

Interestingly, a quote from the official Pokemon GO blog suggests, for the first time, that the April 2021 Team GO rocket study will be a timed study rather than a special study. Posted by Niantic:

Giovanni gets Shadow Zappeds this month! If you haven’t done so already, complete the latest Team GO Rocket Special Study “The Higher they Fly …” to win the Super Rocket Radar. This will help you track Team GO Rocket Boss and save ShadowZapdos. You can also receive Super Rocket Radar from Timed Research, which will be available in the first week of April.

Did you enjoy this article? Let’s share! About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, movies and games.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos