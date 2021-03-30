Assassin’s Creed Valhara overhauls Leda’s shop based on player feedback





Thanks to fan feedback, Assassin’s Creed Valhara’s Redaz Shop will be overhauled to lower prices and increase weekly item rotation.

With community feedback, Assassin’s Creed Valhara’s Redaz Shop will soon be overhauled, lowering prices and increasing the number of weekly item rotations. Reda’s Shop, an outdoor food stall located in the village of Ravensthorpe, sells unique items such as mounts, weapons and special armor. One item in the shop is updated daily, while Reda rotates the other three items weekly.

Items are quite expensive, especially given the in-game currency requirements. Reda’s Shop only accepts payments in the form of opals, a rare resource that players cannot buy or sell. To collect opals, players must find it while exploring the game world or by completing weekly online challenges that offer currency as a reward. Needless to say, shopping with a mysterious Leda can often feel like a setback. But that will change soon.

Today, the Assassin’s Creed Valhara Development Team has announced plans to overhaul the Redaz Shop. The changes will be published tomorrow March 30th and represent a response to ongoing community feedback. Most notably, players can predict opal price cuts for several sets: longship items, payment items and tattoos. All of these will drop to 35 opals. In addition, according to a post on the Ubisoft Forums page, changes will increase the regular weekly rotation of three items to six.

PSA: We are improving the service from March 30th tomorrow, based on community feedback on Reda’s shop restrictions.

Increased weekly rotation from 3 items to 6 items. Reduced opal prices for various item sets.

— Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) March 29, 2021

These changes reduce the grind that normally accompanies purchases at Reda’s Shop. Of course, we still don’t know how it will work in the long run, but this serves as more evidence that Ubisoft is keeping an eye on player feedback. This was revealed after a producer’s announcement that the one-handed sword would eventually see the light of day, although the details of the release date are not yet known.

The next few weeks should be important for active Assassin’s Creed Valhara users. The Ostara Festival, which is currently being held as an in-game event, will end on April 7. A few weeks later, on April 29, Ubisoft will roll out its first story extension, the Wrath of the Druids. The story-driven DLC will see Eivor embark on a journey to Ireland. There, players need to confront the Gehrig myth and the cult, an ancient Druid of origin.

Assassin’s Creed Valhara is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S platforms.

Source: Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft Forums

