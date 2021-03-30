Innovation Village aims to integrate housing with Santa Fe’s technology sector.business





John F. Rizzo wants to put the technology sector at the heart of Santa Fe.

He owns 140 acres of southern real estate and has what’s called Santa Fe Innovation Village with high-tech businesses, housing, entertainment and dining to create dynamic live workplay at the southern tip of the vast Las Soleras development. Placed to create. ..

Silicon Valley entrepreneur Rizzo, one of the bidders on the Midtown campus, has turned his attention to the south and west this year since his proposal was diverted to the city. He states that his vision for the Innovation Village is still in flux regarding the amount of housing and office space he wants to build, but seeks approval for zoning changes and planned unit development by the end of June. I hope you are ready.

Rizzo is also a city for applying Midtown LINC (Local Innovation Corridor Overlay District) components to projects, including streamlined development processes, a more modernized architecture, and increased density that allows 75-foot height limits. Waiting for approval

He wants to start building something, perhaps a house, next year.

A part-time resident of Santa Fe, who once emigrated here, Rizzo is passionate about diversifying the urban economy into high-tech beyond the bustling film sector that has embraced Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

The film industry has shown that New Mexico can be a major filmmaking location, Rizzo said. “”[Santa Fe Innovation Village] It can be a small turbocharger to the economy that is useful to everyone.

Santa Fe’s technology department has grown slowly since the establishment of the Santa Fe Business Incubator in 1998.

Incubator CEO Marie Longsale said these companies weren’t very noticeable. There is more than we think. I believe there are far more technologies here than people are aware of.

So far, with the valeted Midtown project at a loss, Rizzo is moving ahead with a major plan to the south of the rapidly expanding city.

Rizzo wants to build a project between Beckner Road and Interstate 25, just east of Richards Avenue to the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. Creating the New Mexico Innovation Triangle, with more innovation villages in Los Alamos and Albuquerque, is part of his larger vision.

Rizzo said he has no intention of returning the hat to the ring as KDC Real Estate Development / Cienda Partners has resigned as Master Developer on the Midtown campus.

According to Rizzo, the south side was quite tied up. I wasn’t asking for anything. The privately funded project.

Rich Brown, director of economic development for the city, said he was seeing the Rizzo project being added to the patchwork of the innovation centers that are emerging around the city. He added that the Rizzos project would fit well into the Los Alamos and Albuquerque innovation hubs.

Like North Carolina, Brown considers the three cities to be part of the innovation triangle. Its innovative future placemaking. We are building a corridor in Santa Fe to help hire companies and create jobs.

63-year-old Rizzo has been active in the Silicon Valley technology scene since joining Apple Macintosh development in the early 1980s. He also launched seven startups after working for Oracle and Intel, selling his last Deem in San Francisco in 2019. He was CEO until 2020.

Rizzo bought a house in Santa Fe two years ago and will eventually retire here. Coronavirus has speeded up full-time residence here until March 2020.

Why do we not build a tech economy, so what can I do? Rizzo said. Can you build an innovation economy in Santa Fe?

Over the past year, he has pitched this concept to dozens of local and state leaders at his Sunday brunch.

The New Mexico Innovation Triangle was formed as a result of these conferences, Rizzo said. It wants to create 25,000 jobs in 10 years in northern New Mexico.

His vision has caught the attention of others. Vince Kadlubek, co-founder and former CEO of MeowWolf, appreciates the local work and well-stocked housing that Rizzo wants to create on undeveloped land.

According to Caddle Beck, the jobs that can be created are jobs that New Mexicans are raised and educated to hire. We lose a lot of local talent. They didn’t have a job or opportunity here.

Kadlubek states that the Rizzos-suggested homes have access to the highway and near Cerrillos Road.

He said that Meow Wolf has a good job and many people live in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. I think a dense urban life with amenities within walking distance is within the idea of ​​an affordable home.

New Mexico Innovation Triangle lawyers Rizzo and Joseph Karnes have promised to build affordable homes instead of paying city fees instead of offering affordable homes. Karnes said the project met the city’s requirement to provide 15% of affordable homes, and Rizzo added:

According to Rizzo, teachers, baristas, students, police officers, coders and software developers want to live right there.

Drutartin, president of the New Mexico Angel Group, a state investor, believes the Rizzo project is an ideal way to add housing and jobs.

More homes make more homes, Tulchin said. Thousands of homes help our city Santa Fe is no longer affordable. It is not a complete plan for this to become a government / tourist / retiree community. Get a boomerang, a New Mexican who has left the state. Give them a reason to come back.

Rizzo has partnered with Heavy Hitter in an innovation triangle with San Francisco-based global construction firm Gensler and Chicago-based global real estate and investment management firm JLL.

Gensler has designed projects that are drawing attention around the world, including Facebook’s headquarters, the new Washington Post Office, and Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque.

Much of their work, according to Rizzo, is post-COVID architecture with large tech companies. They could be a hybrid of office work and home work. There may be walls that rotate towards the ceiling. You can walk into the outdoor space.

Rizzo envisions areas with communal spaces, separate work areas, video conferencing spaces, and offices with residential designs tailored to working from home. Rizzo recalls that the average round-trip drive for 80 employees from the San Francisco company Deem was 2.4 hours.

He said the company would tell us what the concept of live workplay needed.Employer must say [job] Candidate This is where you intend to work. Isn’t it amazing?You can work here and you can walk to work in 10 minutes [or drive from anywhere in Santa Fe in less than 20 minutes]..

JLL buys, builds, occupies and invests in industrial, commercial, retail, residential and hotel real estate.

They are raising capital, Rizzo said. That would be hundreds of millions of dollars in 10 years.

All serious planning of Santa Fe Innovation Village has been done in a design aspect that specifically incorporates the idea of ​​how the world of work will emerge at the end of the crisis since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This will be the world’s first post-COVID innovation village, Rizzo said. There is this large tendency for people to live anywhere. There is a job change from an urban area. Those people can be job creators here.

