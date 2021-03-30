Sega mistargets Yakuza’s Steam database: like dragon piracy





Sega’s lawyers are targeting the Steam database on the issue of piracy surrounding the game Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and mistaken the website for piracy.

Sega’s lawyers mistakenly target the team behind the Steam database, like the pirated yakuza: dragon. Some people are pirated new yakuza games online, but the Steam database is not responsible for copies of these pirated games. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to stop Sega from threatening its website with legal action.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is the latest in Sega’s Yakuza series. The game was released worldwide in November 2020 and was released on PlayStation 5 in early 2021. This yakuza focuses on a different hero from the previous article, following the life of Kazuma Kiryu, who is trying to lead a normal life after leaving the Tojo clan. The game has all the quirky novelty fun and street fights known in the series, but in the first game of the series, a turn-based combat system familiar to fans of Persona 5 and similar titles. Is migrating to.

Pavel Djundik (via Kotaku), one of the creators and developers of the Steam database, tweeted about Sega’s lawyer trying to remove a page on the yakuza website after claiming that the statistics site distributes the game. Posted in: Like a dragon. Djundik had to delete the page himself after the complaint was sent to the web hosting company that manages the Steam database. Currently, this page contains a message explaining SEGA’s accusations and blatantly refuting them.

Can someone help me get in touch with Sega?

Their lawyer is trying to defeat the yakuza: like the Dragon’s SteamDB page, we claim to be distributing the game.

I deleted the page because they didn’t reply to the first abuse report and sent a new one to our hoster.

— Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) March 29, 2021

Needless to say, the Steam database is not a pirated game website. A site that tracks public information from multiple sources, including Steam, and displays it in an easy-to-use format. Information such as game prices, sales, and number of players can be found in the Steam database. This site has always been dedicated to browsing this kind of information, but the author seems to receive the DMCA at least once a year. The team is working hard to resolve the pop-up issue, but SEGA seems reluctant to respond to messages in the Steam database regarding this issue.

It’s understandable that SEGA wants to drop a hammer of justice on sites that help people pirate games, but obviously there’s a mistake in this case. Hopefully SEGA and its lawyers will soon realize that the Steam database is innocent. It’s not a pirated game, it’s a great tool for free browsing of interesting information online.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

Source: Twitter (viaKotaku)

