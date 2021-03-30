The FBI asks Google to help investigate vandalism at the Logan Temple AME Zion





Federal agents are asking Google for help to figure out who wrote the racial slur on the bottle and threw it through one window in one of Knoxville’s oldest historically black churches. Knox News learned.

Authorities do not yet know who threw the bottle through the window of Logan Temple AME Zion in early February, or why, according to records filed in the US District Court. The FBI has joined the investigation.

Records show that the FBI is asking Google to help identify mobile devices that may have been used near the church at the time, as there is no fingerprint evidence of the suspect.

Almost every phone that uses the Android operating system has a Google account associated with it, and users are prompted to add a Google account the first time they use a new Android device, FBI agent Jason Malkiewicz said. I am writing at the request of. “In addition, based on my training and experience, I know that Google offers a number of online-based services such as email, navigation, search engines, online file storage, messaging, and video calling.

2744 Selma Ave in Knoxville, Tennessee, Thursday, February 4, 2021. Logan Temple AME Zion Church in. (Photo: Calvin Mattheis / News Sentinel)

Malkiewicz received judge approval for a Google database search warrant in March. The warrant was used within 80 feet of the church from when staff locked the building at 6 pm on February 1st to when Rev. Sam Brown discovered vandalism at 6:40 pm on February. Instruct Google to use the database to check your mobile device. 2.2.

Social media companies often hesitate to investigate warrants as a violation of customer privacy, but court files show no indication that Google has challenged it.

The FBI believes that Malkiewiczsays on the investigation warrant application is the quickest way to identify suspects by searching on Google.

When Google provides the FBI with a list of potential suspects, Malkeiwiczsaid’s agents will try to narrow the FBI to suspects before asking social media companies for additional information.

Senior Rev. Sam Brown of Logan Temple AME Zion said he was pleased with the efforts of the Knoxville police and the FBI in handling the case.

“I learned that they had requested other entities to help with their investigation,” Brown told Knox News. “I haven’t been given any clues, but confirmation of responsibility and our well-being in the church was a priority. I am very pleased with their efforts.”

Brown also sees this as an opportunity to begin an important conversation about race and discrimination. Black church vandalism has long been a way of intimidating and insulting black Americans, especially as they have been at the forefront of the past year, so it is important to discuss these issues.

“As visionary people who understand that everyone, regardless of skin color, deserves a fair chance, we need to ask ourselves how we can use this as a teaching moment.” Brown said. “It’s clear that this person has problems with colored races. So how can we instill a better ideology in society?”

As the Logan Temple continues to serve the community during the pandemic, the Church confirms that its integrity of security has been enhanced. The windows of the church in the sanctuary have made it difficult to find the match, so the windows that broke during the crime have not yet been replaced. But Brown says he hopes to add more cameras, increase security, and fix them in the coming months to prevent these incidents from happening again.

“We would like to provide members and young people with the guarantee they need to know that Logan Temple is a safe place.”

