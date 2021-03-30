Magic: Legends makes monetization concessions and frame rate improvements





Free-to-play online action RPG Magic: Legends released a rough open beta last week, at least from a promotional perspective. The DimirAssassin class, which was criticized for performance issues, design issues, and its microtransactions and was difficult to obtain, was the biggest complaint. Over the weekend, producer Steve Ricossa explained how Cryptic Studios responded to the criticism. This includes adding an easier free pass to Dimir Assassin.

Magic: Legends includes 5 free classes that are unlocked from the beginning. Currently I only need to get the 6th class Dimir Assassin, not the starting class. Last week, Dimir Assassin was only reasonably unlocked by opening the $ 3 “Booster Pack”, which is the highest reward. (It seems possible to get a class in in-game currency, but it required a huge amount of stuff.) Unfortunately, to keep things smooth, Cryptic rewarded Dimir Assassin. The game’s Battle Pass is available in both free and premium tiers for anyone who has played long enough. No other monetization changes have been announced, but Ricossa said the studio said [players] This is to continue improving monetization. “

Ricossa also explained why the price of the player marketplace, where in-game currency can be exchanged for premium currency, was the price at the time Magic: Legends was launched.

“To describe our early players, the Cryptic team will seed the exchange once with a million odes so that users can immediately use foreign currency exchange,” writes Ricossa. “Without it, exchanges are rarely available until the community builds its own supply. This is the final collection from the data available in the closed alpha test, and when this supply runs out, 1 : 385 exchange rates have been selected. The exchange works entirely with community-supplied odes. “

Regarding the frame rate issue, Ricossa said the development team “changed the data to screen out the excess entities that were causing the game to burn frame rates unnecessarily,” with two performance updates so far. Announced. I logged back in easily today, but the stuttering has decreased.

In the future, the tutorial will be shortened based on feedback that building a suitable multicolor deck will not start early enough. The intro seemed a bit long to me, and I wasn’t too excited about the deck system that adds randomness to your spell’s hotbar. Maybe it will be better, and rushing things will show its best quality before the player loses interest. One effort in that regard is doubling the drop rate of new spells.

Ricossa outlined other issues in his State of the Open Beta blog post, including plans for endgames and chat spam. Magic: Legends can be found at the Epic Games Store or from the Perfect World Arc Launcher.

