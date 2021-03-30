Notre Dame-California Launches New Silicon Valley Summer Program // Observer





This summer, students will have the opportunity to take courses, network with graduates of the University of Notre Dame, and experience the California Bay Area through the new Summer in Silicon Valley program.

Silicon Valley Summer welcomes students from all majors interested in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. The program runs for six weeks in the summer from June 14th to July 23rd.

Notre Dame-California programming is not part of Notre Dame International, so despite the recent cancellation of the Notre Dame 2021 Summer Study Abroad Program, program planning continues to be implemented.

Notre Dame-California Salv Devaraj’s director said the program is perfect for students who want to have a productive and enjoyable summer.

If students are interested in working with entrepreneurs, there are numerous exciting opportunities here, Devaraj said. It’s really like the world of startups and businesses coming to you.

Students can choose from two of the three Silicon Valley-based credit courses. These include product management, innovation ethics, and design thinking. Classes are held directly.

Dier Upshaw, Program Manager at Notre Dame California, said the course was taught by Silicon Valley leaders and innovators or focused on Silicon Valley topics.

Notre Dame-California has been offering a similar long semester program in Silicon Valley since spring 2017. Students in the semester program take three courses and offer part-time internships.

Debaraj said summer internship requirements are too strict, but he expects some students to choose to work with businesses on small projects.

Upshaw said there are many network-minded graduates of the University of Notre Dame in California.

Connections are made in a variety of ways. Individual alumni visit and talk to students, alumni clubs host events and forums, alumni take students out for sporting events and other outings, and groups visit the company, Upshaw said.

Upshaw says the graduates here are really eager to get involved with the campus and get involved with the students.

Senior Julia Gateley, who participated in the Silicon Valley semester program in the spring of 2020, said she felt the potential to grow in a new environment.

A lot of information and a lot of experience was really quick, but I really enjoyed the pace, Gately explains. I thought it was great.

Senior Olivia Bernard, who participated in the program last spring, said she loves aspects of the community and relationships with other students.

According to Bernard, you have become a very living community and everyone is joining the program and learning new things.

Students are housed in the Oak Street Apartment Complex, which is adjacent to Stanford University. The complex includes tennis and basketball courts, a theater room, swimming pool, gym and walking trails.

Silicon Valley’s summer program focuses on exploring the Bay Area attractions and the natural beauty of California.

Gatery said he especially remembered enjoying his trip to San Francisco. The group went on tours of several companies, got food and played miniature golf.

It was a really long day, but Gateley said it was a lot of fun. I have a lot of good memories.

The application form for the program consists of a form, a brief essay, and a personal reference. The application deadline is April 15th, and students can enroll on a rolling basis.

Debaraj said he would encourage students who earned limited credits last year due to travel and visa restrictions.

According to Upshaw, Silicon Valley companies and start-ups are looking for different types of students, not just computer science majors.

According to Upshaw, what we’ve done last year is to extend the program to all students who are interested in entrepreneurship, innovation, startups, venture capital, Silicon Valley and everything related to technology. It means that we have been serious about it.

Tags: Notre Dame Alumni, Notre Dame California, Silicon Valley, Silicon Valley, Summer 2021, Silicon Valley Summer, Summer Program, University of Notre Dame

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos