The new BMW M5 Competition has landed in Singapore, Lifestyle News





BMW Asia and Performance Munich Auto has launched a new BMW M5 competition.

With its style tweaks and cleverly honed operating concepts, the new M5 competition blends the rugged everyday ease of use of a business sedan with unbeatable high-performance sports car dynamics more effectively than ever before. Featuring the new M8 Gran Coupe shock absorbers and a readjusted chassis, the new M5 competition, combined with superior comfort levels, further enhances driving and handling to the limit.

Similar to the BMW 5 Series series, the updated BMW Kidney Grill has a one-piece design that drops further onto the front apron and constitutes both elements of the grill. The front apron has a bolder contour and larger air intakes on the sides, while the vast central air intake has a hexagonal shape and incorporates an oil cooler and radar sensor for the active cruise control system.

The new L-shaped light tube, which burns with a thin streak towards the kidney grille, adds dynamic prosperity to the newly designed LED headlights. The standard BMW Individual Light Shadow Line adds dark tint accents to adaptive LED headlights and BMW laser lights.

The aluminum bonnet, front side panel with signature M gil, streamlined M exterior mirrors and carbon fiber reinforced plastic roof are the hallmarks of the 5 Series performance models in the double bar of the BMW Kidney Grill. I joined.

The muscular rear apron with a large diffuser has been restyled as well as the 3D LED rear lights. Its accurate light graphics provide a fresh take to the familiar BMW L shape. Black details and new colors for the BMW M5 Competition. The black M5 competition badge decorates the kidney grille, gills and boot lid, and the door sill plate has an illuminated version.

Also read: BMW X2 M Mesh Edition is now available in Singapore The tailpipe of the M Sport exhaust system is finished in black chrome. Customers in the M5 competition can choose from five new paint finishes, the Brand Hatch Gray and Motegi Red Metallic, and the BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue II Metallic, Aventurine Red II Metallic and Matte Frozen Bluestone Metallic finishes. The previously offered Champagne Quartz Metallic Shade has been renamed to Albit Gray Metallic.

The introduction of a new operating concept and a larger 12.3-inch central display means that the cabin of the M5 competition is more driver-centric than ever. This makes it easy to monitor the myriad of features associated with driving dynamics systems. Two new buttons on the center console provide direct access to system settings and various readings on the instrument cluster and heads-up display.

By pressing the M mode button, the driver can quickly switch between “Road” and “Sports” settings. With the default “road” settings, all standard and optional driving assistance systems are fully activated. When the “Sports” setting is enabled, the active driving assistance system will only send alerts about speed limits and overtaking limits, for example.

In this mode, all interventions in the braking and steering systems can be disabled, except for collision warnings with braking and intervention by the avoidance assistant. In “Sports” mode, both the instrument cluster and the heads-up display switch to a special M view.

Hold down the M mode button and check the central display prompt to enable additional “track” modes. This mode is designed specifically for the race circuit and disables all comfort and safety features of the driving assistance system.

The audio system is also muted and the central display is turned off to further focus the driver’s attention on the road ahead. As a result, ultra-high purity distillation with a feeling of M has been realized. The instrument cluster switches to M view and the heads-up display skips reading from the driver assistance system.

The two red M1 and M2 buttons on the M multifunction steering wheel allow for quick movement between setups. The driver can configure two separate setups, including the selection of M xDrive, DSC, engine, transmission, damper and steering characteristics and the appearance of the M view on the heads-up display.

An integrated headrest, illuminated M5 logo and enhanced merino leather-covered M multifunction seats are standard on the new BMW M5 competition. Black / Midland beige merino full leather trim is now also available as a limited option for the BMW M5 competition.

The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine in the M5 competition produces 616bhp and 750Nm of torque. Acceleration from zero to 100 km / h is achieved in 3.3 seconds and acceleration to 200 km / h is achieved in 10.8 seconds. This is the same time it takes some small cars to reach 100km / h. However, the maximum speed is limited to 250km / h.

The new M5 Competition’s M Sport Exhaust System has a dual-branch and flap-controlled design to produce a tailored soundtrack. The 8-speed transmission allows for very short shift times and a fast and accurate response to any fine adjustment of the accelerator. The Drivelogic rocker switch on the gear selector allows you to choose between three modes for efficient, sporty or dynamically intense trucking.

Among the special features of the M5 competition is a custom engine mount with a stiffer spring rate. This strengthens the connection to the M5 competition, makes the engine even faster and transfers its power to the drivetrain instantly. The M5 competition also turns into corners with significantly better directness and precision due to the extra rigidity of the mount.

The M Servotronic steering can also work with variable damper controls to select “Comfort” and “Sports” modes to adjust the response. The system is comfortable for impeccable everyday usability, sports to enhance driving on country roads and hard drives on trucks, or smooth with minimal wheel and body movement. Can be set to “Sport +” to maximize dynamic performance on asphalt.

In addition to the 7mm drop in vehicle height and other adjustments to the suspension and springs, the M5 competition setup has benefited from further upgrades. Its talent is most prominent on the racetrack, and the new shock absorbers from the M8 Gran Coupe improve marginal handling and bring even more comfort to the driving experience.

