Eight similarities between Doom (1993) and Doom Eternal





No weapon of your choice is as powerful as reaping a room full of demons. At least Doom, a typical fan of the popular first-person shooter series, will say when asked why he loves the series. And since the game offers the kind of catharsis that even the most exhausted shooter fans can satisfy, they wouldn’t be wrong either.

You don’t have to look for the latest entry as proof. Doom Eternal is a fast-paced, wall-to-wall slug fest that keeps players on the edge. Basically, I took everything that made the 2016 Doom great (that is, enthusiastic gameplay and overwhelming odds) and dialed it up to 11. Although the series has made considerable technological breakthroughs over the years, certain important aspects of its DNA can be traced back to the beginning of 1993.

8 gameplay

Despite significant improvements over the 1993 version, Doom Eternal’s core mechanics haven’t changed much since the first game. Players are still shooting around a room full of demons while trying to stay alive with the help of various weapons and upgrades. Sure, these rooms and areas are bigger and cleaner than ever, but the process remains the same.

Both games will also slow down a bit because you have to look for a keycard. This usually includes some backtracking. Some of them may sound outdated by today’s standards, but they’re so sophisticated in Doom Eternal that worn-out formulas shine and still stay fresh.

7 stories

Another thing that connects both Doom (1993) and Doom Eternal is their comprehensive story. This is most obvious from the player character who was simply known as Doomguy in the first game.

By the time Doom Eternal was set, he had the title of Doom Slayer. And through some in-game cutscenes, it becomes clear how he became a holy man from a low-space Marine to the devil’s prophecy. There are even references to other aspects of its lore, such as his pet rabbit named Daisy, who was one of the victims of the devil’s invasion into Earth at the end of the first game.

6 easter eggs

The Doom game is a well-documented history of Easter eggs left by id Software’s developers. These often create references to other games developed by the studio, such as references to Wolfenstein 3D in previous builds of the 1993 version of Doom.

Doom Eternal is no exception, and there are some callbacks to the first game in the series. Best known is the fact that you can actually play the entire first game in the series on an older computer in the Fortress of Doom. The ability to do this can be unlocked by finding the 14 floppy disks hidden throughout the game.

5 visuals

Graphically comparing both games may seem a bit difficult at first, but the two games are actually very similar in that respect. Both games boast the same general aesthetic, using bright, vibrant colors and lush shades.

This is especially true for health and armor pickups. This is an inevitable design choice as it is easy to find such items during a fire fight. All of this is in stark contrast to the two previous games, Doom (2016) and Doom 3. Both used relatively dark and more subdued colors.

4 weapons

First-person shooters are as fun to play as using weapons. Some of the most iconic games in the Doom series. Returning to Doom Eternal are classic weapons such as pistols, shotguns, rocket launchers, and chainsaws.

Each weapon works much like the first game. Plasma rifles are still effective in clearing enemy waves from a distance, but chainsaws allow players to get closer and personal when doing a lot of damage. However, of all the weapons returned, the BFG 9000 is still the most powerful and can defeat multiple enemies in a single shot.

3 enemies

Like weapons, many types of enemies found in the 1993 version of Doom can also be found in Doom Eternal. These include Imps, Mecha Zombies, Pinkies and the Impressive Man Cubus.

Like the graphics, the AI ​​has also been significantly upgraded to allow each enemy to better utilize the available space within the level. This doesn’t mean they still don’t charge the player at full speed, as most of the challenges come from the overwhelming odds of the game above all else.

2 Multiplayer mode

The 1993 version of Doom was one of the pioneers of online multiplayer. The game had two multiplayer modes. One was a mode in which up to four players could play the main campaign together, and the other was a mode in which they played against each other.

Doom Eternal continues this tradition in a mode called Battle Mode. Unlike traditional Deathmatch, this mode officially has a fun spin by allowing one player to play as a Doomslayer and the other two as one of several demons in the game. Add. The second multiplayer mode, known as Invasion, is still under development.

1 rocking soundtrack

You may have already seen various Doom music memes. Incorporating a sound that blends elements of heavy metal and electronic music, the music of Doom games is always suitable for spontaneous attacks of such memes and headbanging.

This trend can be traced back to the 1993 game, where the composer was inspired by bands such as Pantera and Alice in Chains. The latest games are no exception, with soundtracks that offer even more guitar riffs that perfectly complement all the on-screen genocide that players are creating.

