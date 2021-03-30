Genshin Impact 1.5 Leak Shows PvP Hiding and Possible Seek Events: Beta Content Revealed





Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks indicate possible PvP hiding and seek events: beta content revealed (Mattjestic MultiGaming YouTube screenshot)

“Genshin Impact” is rumored to introduce two different events named both Mimi tomo and Wind Trace in a future version of the game. A whole new series of leaks recently revealed two different events that could be part of the Genshin Impact 1.5 update, which is due to arrive by the end of April.

“Genshin Impact” PvP hidden and seek

MiHoYo usually comes up with entirely new ideas that allow players to spend more time doing fun activities in solo or co-op mode. At this particular time, publishers actually seem to be working on a whole new idea that has been reported to involve interaction with Hilichurls in the game’s solo quest. Similarly, in future co-op events, players will be using PvP mode for the first time. The new mode looks like a hide-and-seek game.

The leak is reportedly coming from Project Celestia, a Twitter account famous for various updates related to “Genshin Impact.” Leaks are aimed at game plans that introduce a new PvP mode named Windtrace Event in the next Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

Hunter vs Levels

Within the mode, players are divided into two different teams: Hunters and Rebels! According to Leak, the rebels are actually “members of ancient resistance” and the hunters are “sent by ancient aristocrats.” Upcoming PvP events are reported to take place in designated “contest zones”, but this is still unknown.

Read also: Genshin Impact 1.5 Leaks & Inazuma 1.6 Update: Electro Traveler & Yangei added

According to Sportskeeda’s article, the hunter’s main goal is to capture all the rebels, but the rebels must constantly hide for a period of time. Players will be awarded “Wind Trace Coins” to complete the challenge. This looks like a kind of limited-time currency to the game’s event shop.

“Genshin Impact” 1.5 update

Not long ago, a leak from Facebook’s “Genshin Impact” information and updates pointed out that a new “Hide and Seek” business card could be added to the “Genshin Impact” 1.5 update. Considering a “Windtrace Event” namecard, a player may have a new namecard from the Event Shop that can be used to redeem Windtrace coins.

Another future quest that can be called “Mimi tomo” seems to be very interesting. In the quest, players safely escort the “rare Hirichar” to their destination through dangerous routes. During a game event, Catherine, who came from an adventurer’s guide, assigns a renowned Hirchar language expert, Ella Musk, as a companion to a particular traveler.

Ella helps players translate the magical Hilichurlian language and investigate the location of Merchant Hilichurl or Unusual Hilichurl. Finding both the destination and the timing of Hirichar’s journey for a particular merchant will instruct the player to protect him from potential threats.

Related article: Cancellation of “Genshin Impact” 1.5 beta test: Next release date, patch notes

