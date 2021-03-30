According to a Harvard study, search engines are often correct, so using “DrGoogle” may be a good idea after all.





According to a Harvard study, search engines are often correct and don’t make patients more anxious, so using Dr. Google may be a good idea after all.

Despite the common wisdom that Google’s symptoms produce inaccurate results and can cause unnecessary anxiety, researchers have found that people look for symptoms and the diagnosis is actually more accurate. I found that it would be.

The 5,000 American adults who participated in the study were asked to read a short case vignette to explain many symptoms and imagine that friends and relatives were experiencing them.

I then made two different diagnoses before and after using Google to look for the symptoms of the problem.

Participants also had to choose between doing nothing or calling the ambulance crew in the hope that their condition would improve.

The case studies used during the study described a variety of common conditions such as stroke, heart attack, and viruses.

No increase in anxiety was observed after the group examined symptoms on Google, and they were slightly more accurate in their diagnosis.

Women, over 40 years of age, or participants with underlying health conditions have been found to be better at diagnosing conditions based on a description of their symptoms.

We have observed that the use of the Internet is associated with modest but significant improvements in diagnosis, the author writes.

Dr. David Levine, lead author of the study and assistant professor at Harvard University, said that people who used Google were a little better at correctly identifying the major symptoms of the disease and were able to respond appropriately.

He said our work suggests that it’s okay to tell patients about it.

This begins to form the basis of evidence that there is not much harm there, and in fact there may be some good ones.

Dr. Levine is currently planning to conduct a study with the help of the Internet to see if artificial intelligence can correctly diagnose patients.

