Where can I buy this flash sale?





If you’re waiting to get the Redmi Note 10, today may be your lucky day. Xiaomi is making Redmi Note 10 available on Amazon and Mi.com today at 12:00 noon. This is a flash sale and you can order until it is out of stock. The price of the Redmi Note 10 has not changed for this sale. Xiaomi will be offering all variations of the Redmi Note 10. Read Also-Next Sale Date for Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max: Where and When Can I Buy These?

The basic variant of Redmi Note 10 starts at a price of Rs 11,999 and offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is another variant of Rs 13,999 that offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone will be available in white, green, and black color variations. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max will be available within 2 days.Read More-Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, 11 Pro, 11 Lite Launched Globally: Price, Features, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 sale to be held today

Redmi Note 10 is the latest version of the Redmi Note series of popular Indian smartphones on Xiaomi. Compared to last year’s Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi offers some significant upgrades on the 2021 model. The biggest upgrade for the Note 10 includes the new Snapdragon 678 chip and 1080p AMOLED display.Read Also-Mi 11 Ultra will be the first water resistant Xiaomi phone

The Redmi Note 10 is the first phone in the series to feature AMOLED display technology. Unlike the Pro model, the Redmi Note 10 sticks to a refresh rate of 60Hz, but offers 1080p resolution. The Snapdragon 678 chip is an upgraded version of the older Snapdragon 675 in the Redmi Note 7 series.

Running on MIUI 12, which is based on Android 11, Redmi Note 10 is one of the fastest smartphones in its price range. The battery capacity remains the same with the 5000mAh battery, but the upgrade is seen in the charging system. Redmi Note 10 ships with a 33W wired charging solution instead of the 18W charging solution.

Another area where upgrades can be seen is stereo speaker setup. The rear camera system holds a 48-megapixel main sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The selfie camera sticks to the 13 megapixel unit.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 Pro series offers a larger AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a faster Snapdragon 7 32G chipset. Pro gets a 64 megapixel main camera, while ProMax gets a 108 megapixel main camera.

