



The new partnership between London Medical Imaging and AI Center for Value-Based Healthcare and Digital Transformation Consultant Answer aims to pave the way for the future of AI-enabled hospitals and patient care.

Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms are being developed to support clinicians with faster diagnosis and treatment, personalized treatment, and effective screening across a variety of conditions and procedures.

Associative learning is used to address the long-standing privacy, security, and anonymity issues that have traditionally been needed to teach machines when collating large amounts of sensitive patient data.

Beverley Bryant, Chief Digital Information Officer and Senior Head of Value-Based Healthcare at the London Medical Imaging and AI Center for Value-Based Healthcare at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust & King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“This is a unique program for large-scale implementation of AI within the NHS. The partnership with Answer is another important step in deploying this open source technology in the clinical environment. Answer is respected. Being a digital health agency, success provides a starting point for the widespread deployment of AI throughout the NHS to benefit patients.

The new project will provide the NHS with an open source solution. It’s a Federated Learning interoperability platform that can ensure that data can train machine learning models without leaving Trusts’ secure environment, and AI is securely deployed within the trust.

Professor Seb Ourselin, Deputy Director of the AI ​​Center for Medical Imaging and Value-Based Healthcare in London and Director of Biomedical Engineering and Imaging Sciences at King’s College London, said:

Public and private partnerships are important to bring to the NHS innovations that leverage secure AI to improve patient care. For the first time, Answer’s expertise will work with AI centers to drive an open source federation learning platform and deployment engine that keeps data secure and stays within each trust. This project has the ability to truly transform.

The London Medical Imaging and AI Center for Value-Based Healthcare from the Office for Life Sciences 1600 to enable artificial intelligence research programs within the NHS with the goal of providing more innovative and accessible healthcare solutions. Recently awarded 10,000 DHSC grants. public. The grant will also significantly expand the consortium from four NHS trusts to ten, facilitating new academic and industry partnerships.

Richard Pugmire, Director of Answer, said: Answer has a deep history of partnerships with the NHS on nationally significant innovations that drive personalized digital healthcare delivery across the NHS. In addition to our exciting work with NHS Englands’ genomic medicine services, we are excited to be on a journey to bring AI to the forefront of patient care in new and meaningful ways. AI programs are highly ambitious, and this partnership is truly robust, bringing together the best of technology, clinical and academic spirits to change the way healthcare is delivered over the years to come. You can introduce the solution.

