Realme GT Neo, Redmi K40 Pro Plus





It was a busy month for smartphone makers with several popular brands to take the global stage to unveil their devices. The premium segment was flooded with a large number of phones, from the OnePlus 9 series, the Vivo X60 lineup (India) to the newly launched Xiaomi Mi 11 series. The writer is still submitting provisional specifications to the smartphone category list, but OEMs are preparing to release the next batch of phones next month. This article summarizes some of the smartphones scheduled for release in April 2021.Read Also-Realme GT Neo with 12GB RAM, Android 11 will appear on Geekbench before launch

Realme GT Neo

Realme GT Neo will debut in China on March 31st. The phone is on the list of BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), indicating that a new GT series device will soon be available in India. In terms of specs, the report estimates that Realme GT Neo will get a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. Realme has confirmed that the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. Equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, it supports 65W quick charging and can be connected to 5G.Read more-Realme GT Neo design, 64MP camera teased ahead of global launch on March 31st

Read more-Realme GT Neo will soon be available in India, suggesting BIS list, IMEI database

Redmi K40 Pro Plus

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi plans to launch a premium Redmi K40 Pro Plus phone in India under the name Mi11X Pro. The phone is tilted to fall into the Rs 40,000 price range. The Redmi K40 Pro Plus was launched in China in February this year. The phone features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a power-packed Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom skin on top, a 4,520mAh battery and 33W rapid. Supports charging.

Samsung Galaxy M62

Samsung’s Assumed Midranger Galaxy M62 will be available in the first week of April. Telephones are now costing around Rs 31,990 in India. The phone was recently launched in Malaysia as a re-badged version of the Galaxy F62. However, Samsung reports that it may tweak its interior before launching it on the Indian market. The phone reports that it has a 6.7-inch Full HD + (1,0802,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Exynos 9825 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 64 megapixel quad camera setup, 7000mAh battery, and 5G support. It has been.

iQOO 7

The latest flagship smartphone from the Vivo subbrand, the iQOO7, is set to hit the Indian coast by mid-next month. The company made fun of phones that were cheaper than the OnePlus 9 Pro’s flagship phone. The price of the new iQOO7 will be less than Rs 40,000 in India. This phone features a 6.62 inch AMOLED panel with FHD + resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 48-megapixel triple camera system, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

I live in the V21 series

The Vivo 21 series was scheduled to debut this month, but with the recent launch of the premium Vivo X60 series, Chinese brands seem to have shifted the launch of their midrange lineup in India at a later date. Key details about the device have not yet been revealed at the rumored factory, except that it may be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 series mobile platform and an AI-enabled camera.

Oppo Find X3 Series

The flagship series of Oppo Find X3 was launched globally in China this month. The tentative date hasn’t been revealed yet, but reports speculate that Oppo may bring the new X3 series to India in April. The Oppo Find X series features Snapdragon 8 series mobile platforms (except Oppo Find X3 Lite), tall display, Android 11 OS, and fast charging support.

