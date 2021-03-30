T-Mobile Announces Partnership with Google





Today, T-Mobile announced that it has just signed a new multi-year contract with Google. Through this partnership, T-Mobile aims to establish itself across Google’s corporate network, including Google, Android, Pixel, Google One and YouTube.

Hiroshi Locheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google, said:

This is a win for Android users and even bigger for the Android ecosystem. T-Mobile and Google have been working together to defend Android since the launch of the T-Mobile G1 in 2008. We’ve taken a long-standing and successful relationship and built it to attract more Android customers. More features and services.

Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership.

Based on our 10-year relationship with Google, we have provided our customers with a better experience with the world’s best products and services from Android, Pixel and YouTube. The world’s most popular smartphone platform with Android, a wide range of premium Pixel devices, the latest upgraded messaging experience on Android, and a robust entertainment service with YouTube TV — the best Google and the largest and fastest 5G in the country A combination of networks T-Mobile.

Here are some of the things you can expect from a partnership:

Google and T-Mobile plan to provide a more consistent and secure messaging experience for their customers. One way to do this is to make the message the default messaging experience across Android devices. This includes support for the advanced messaging features of Rich Communication Services (RCS).

Through messages, T-Mobiles Android customers can enjoy the following advanced chat features.

Chat over Wi-Fi or data Enjoy more dynamic and engaging group chats to share reactions to know when high quality photos and videos sent and received messages are read

One of the benefits of using messages is that it includes end-to-end encryption for one-to-one RCS conversations. Google has actually started rolling out this feature to beta testers, but has promised to continue rolling it out this year.

The partnership also promises that T-Mobile will expand its offering of Pixel and other Android devices. Through the partnership, the two companies will introduce the T-Mobiles 5G network on these devices.

This partnership will give T-Mobile customers access to Google One. This allows you to seamlessly and securely back up your mobile data and restore it to your new phone. T-Mobile customers have access to Google One’s enhanced cloud storage plan, making it easy to back up their mobile devices.

As part of the partnership, T-Mobile and Google will offer premium TV solutions through YouTube TV. T-Mobile customers will get a $ 10 discount from the regular price, for just $ 54.99 per month.

Existing TVision customers will be able to receive offers until June 30th. Learn more about this offer.

Source: T-Mobile

