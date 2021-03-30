Go on stage: Preview of Med-Tech Innovation Expo conference lineup-Med-Tech Innovation





The Med-Tech Innovations conference team will show you what you can expect from the three stages of the September show.

As the world survives the storm caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the roadmap from the blockade becomes clearer, preparations for the Med-Tech Innovation Expo will continue at full speed.

The show will host three conferencing platforms that will allow participants to learn about the latest breakthroughs, new trends, and the power to shape the healthcare technology sector. Organizers also offer visitors the opportunity to review cutting-edge applications and meet and network with thought leaders who provide real-world insights from the medical design and plastics, digital health and pharmaceutical industries.

To help delegates navigate this knowledgeable summit, our conference producers have compiled an overview of the content available at this year’s must-see gathering.

Med-Tech Innovation Conference Related to Medilink UK-CPD-Certified

The Med-Tech Innovation Conference was created in collaboration with Medilink UK, the UK’s annual summit for medical device OEMs, a national business support organization specializing in medical technology. The platform will showcase the sector’s largest names, policy makers, and influential people, providing advanced-level experience and perspectives on regulatory and market access challenges and Brexit turmoil. Speakers will also find practical points for the audience in discussing ways to accelerate influential and cost-effective products, provide value-based healthcare, and further drive ingenuity within the sector. Provide.

Industry experts can follow key executives like Travis Laird at the Cleveland Clinic. He outlines how innovation has progressed through empathy. Lisa Hollins of the NHSX leverages her experience in quality improvement and efficiency, and NHS and Dr. Neil Ebenezer of the Department for International Trade establish how the UK Government can help exporters of healthcare technology. In addition, keynote speeches from NHS England, Boston Scientific, Innovate UK, KPMG, Department for International Trade and others will be held here.

HealthTech Stage-CPD Certification Sponsored by Hassen Trade & Invest

The platform was created to showcase state-of-the-art medical devices that are currently revolutionizing the healthcare industry by enabling innovative, personalized treatments and more accurate diagnostics. High-level organizations are invited to discuss the innovation and commercialization processes behind finished products, and to advise and comment on issues surrounding R & D, clinical trials, and material compliance. Sessions at this stage will focus on digital and drug delivery technologies as well as wearables.

Visitors can expect a program featuring top-notch experts, including Edith Bianchi of Medical Device_S2T Solutions, which provides insights on the development of drug delivery patch devices. Martina Donohue of Shimmer emphasizes the need for clinical trials, and Dr. Michael Crickton of Heriot-Watt University emphasizes how consideration of mechanical materials can help manage wound healing. The lineup also includes companies such as TTP plc, Sky Medical Technology, Innovus Medical and Nemera.

Introduction stage of Med-Tech

The Med-Tech Introducing Stage will host the most prominent Med-Tech Innovation Expo exhibitors with haste presentations on the best technologies available on the showfloor and new and exciting products and services. Participants will have the opportunity to meet directly with vendors who evaluate the essential components in the development of life-saving medical devices, such as the latest specialized equipment and materials. The program will also highlight start-ups during the PITCH @ Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2021 session hosted by NIHR, SBRI, NHS England, and NHS Improvement, with accelerator-style demonstrations.

The platform also consists of inspirational speakers, including Peter Swanson from Intertronics. Peter Swanson describes photo-curing adhesives for bonding medical devices and current developments that affect their quality. In addition, Zener Engineering Services’ Dave Easton explores how organizations address some of the most common GMP project issues, and Unitive Design’s Phil Marsden discusses the latest technology trends and imaging challenges. The delegation will also see CPI, IPP, AHSN, Steris AST, Qosina, and other leading organizations attending this unparalleled summit.

The Med-Tech Innovation Expo will be held at NEC in Birmingham on September 28-29, 2021. I’m looking forward to seeing you!

