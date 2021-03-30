The OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update fixes many bugs for OnePlus 8 series users





According to Android police, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are currently getting the OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update. All updates are usually really exciting, but even better when those updates fix existing issues. When OnePlus first launched the Android 11 update, there were some bug issues.

The OnePlus 7T series suffered from bugs that affected the camera with constant crashes. Unfortunately, other OnePlus devices are no longer exempt. Thankfully, OnePlus 8 and 8Pro have received updates to resolve many of the bugs.

One of the bugs was causing the expanded screenshots to stop working. Another bug that has been fixed is a bug that causes the alarm clock to not ring when scheduled on weekdays. Needless to say, if the smartphone is the only alarm clock, the last bug can be life-threatening for someone.

However, bug fixes are not the only packages packaged in this update. There is a fix that optimizes the position of the emergency icon on the clock screen. The sensitivity of the navigation gesture has also been adjusted to improve operation during charging.

Also new updates include the March 2021 security update. So, in addition to bug fixes, OnePlus 8 users will also get the latest security updates. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 7 series is currently unwavering the latest security update for March 2021.

Like many smartphone updates, this is a gradual rollout. Please wait. You will be prompted to update immediately. Of course, Android gives the user a lot of control, so you can also force updates manually.

If you are an impatient user, you can download OTA using the OnePluss Oxygen Updater tool.[設定]>[システムアップデート]You can also force OTA by going to. To be honest, it’s great to see the company continue to support older devices.

Especially right after the company launched the next big smartphone. OnePlus is still thriving since the launch of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro last week. Many users are naturally excited because they focus on a better camera experience.

But for those who rocked the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro last year, they too have a reason to get excited now. Consumers who receive bug fixes and security updates guarantee that their devices will last longer. Not all companies do this, so it’s great to make sure your device lasts for a couple of years.

