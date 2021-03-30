This is the new Kia EV6, the fast version runs 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds





This is the Kia EV6. EV probably stands for electric car, because it’s the only drive.

Yeah, Hyundai and Kia have a whole new electric platform used in this EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. It’s different from doing a car with a choice of hybrid or PHEV or all-battery, like the Volkswagen ID range.

In the past, Kia had a very solid job of packing long-distance, high-value electric drivetrains into Niro’s (certainly quite boring) body. Now imagine how good this dedicated electric car is.

Then one number to make you imagine. 0 to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds. Or perhaps another more relevant way: add a 220 mile range with a charge of less than 20 minutes. Of course, both numbers have small print, but it’s still a pretty kit.

The EV6 will reach UK buyers in the fall of 2021. One of the bases is 40,895, which covers 316 miles, including the larger of the two battery sizes. Sounds like value. Even more surprising, the GT running 0-62 in 3.5 seconds is 58,295, which is an insanely cheap way to get a supercar-like acceleration off the line. However, it will not arrive until the fall of 2022.

The size is somewhere between VWID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. OK, you probably haven’t seen either of them on the road yet. So let’s say Volvo XC60 to make it more relevant, but there is more cabin space due to the long wheelbase and flat floor.

No one mistakes it for a car with an engine. It got a ratio of large cabins to short bonnets for vehicles that don’t require space under the hood due to a bunch of reciprocating metalwork. Instead, there is a front boot froot. If you don’t mind, it’s notfrunk.

The roof is torn, the smoothly modeled wings are deliberately inflated, and the details are sharpened. A slash along the lower door sweeps the rear upwards to aim at the rear light. By the way, the light is a loop. There is an indicator in the lower half of the loop and a brake / tail lamp in the upper half.

Kia’s new design buzzword is a unified opposition, says design director Karim Habib. He talks about more technical lighting and soft organic volumes that come across jewelry.

In terms of overall form, he says, it’s a blend of wide bulging stance and large ground clearance, from hatches to crossovers to rally cars.

Inside, a pair of curved display screens is behind a single glass panel. Custom shortcut keys make it easier to use. There is also an augmented reality HUD. Like most EVs, without a transmission tunnel, you can open a trash can or storage space under the center screen.

Over 100 recycled PET bottles fit into the cabin dough. OK, not much if you throw it away every day, but if you stop drinking from them (you should), it’s a decent deal for the planet.

The spec is a battery-sized matrix coupled to the rear only or front and rear motors. Base 1 is equipped with a 58kWh battery for RWD and approximately 235 miles of WLTP. It gives 170bhp. When you go to AWD, additional motors increase the total power. You can get more power with a larger 77.4kWh battery. This gives the RWD version a 316 mile WLTP range. Again, adding a motor brings more power and faster acceleration.

By the way, the battery of the related Hyundai Ioniq 5 is small, the best at 72kWh, so it’s slightly less.

Big Daddy EV6 is GT. It gets a bigger battery with a more punchy motor, suitable for 584bhp and its kidney punch accelerations. It also features an electronically controlled limited slip differential, which is useful when things wind around. However, that same battery can only get this for 254 miles in the WLTP test. Of course, if you drive as invited, it will be less.

To prove that spirit, Kia shot a 400-meter drag race with Carrera 4 and Lamborghini. It beat them and was only the length of the car behind the McLaren 570S. Given that the GT looks much like the base version that competes with the mainstream family crossover, this is considered pretty stealth.

Fast charging capacity is provided via 800 volt electronics, similar to the Porsche Taycan. This means 10-80 percent charging in just 18 minutes if you can find one of these ultra-high power 350kW chargers. If not, it takes in the more common 400V (ie 150kW) without an adapter.

Another trick that these new Kia and Hyundai cars have is a bidirectional charger, which can also provide 3.6kW of main power to the outbound. Enough to power a very luxurious coffee machine or, if a little slower, charge another electric car.

For cheaper electric vehicles, Kia will continue to run multi-energy models with hybrid engine options. But according to the company, the EV6 and future related vehicles on this platform are uncompromising EVs due to their space, design, range, dynamics, and fast charging.

