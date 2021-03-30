Assassin’s Creed looks for Wally!





As long-time fans of the action-adventure game series are familiar with, Assassin’s Creed has taken us to different locations and periods since its launch in 2007. Now it’s all condensed into fun new book pages. Look for Wally in this series! It incorporates its own popular “search and search” ideas. Puzzle book.

As Assassin’s Creed fan channel Access The Animus found on Twitter, a new “Spot the Character” style book has arrived at the product site Forbidden Planet for pre-orders. Where are the assassins? It’s a hardcover book to be published by Titan later this year, and the premise is simple. “Find the assassin across the ages and continents”-So find your beloved Wally! A series by Martin Hanford (a North American friend may be familiar with Where’s Wally!).

Unfortunately, the store page doesn’t give a glimpse of various hidden assassin scenes, and a quick Google search doesn’t seem to show books that can be pre-purchased elsewhere, but I got the idea. I will. From that cover. This illustration contains a scene from the Viking era of Valhalla, the latest entry in the stealth game series. – It can be inferred that it is full of people and Eivor is hidden in it.

It’s interesting to see which version of Valhalla’s hero is hidden, as Eivor is male or female in-game and can be heavily customized with different armor sets, hairstyles and tattoos. Probably. But hey, sure it’s part of all the fun.

The new #AssassinsCreed “Search and Search Book”, “Where is Assassin’s Creed?” It will be available on September 7, 2021!

This book is a hardcover version and can be pre-ordered on the Forbidden Planet at this link: https: //t.co/CKdqFQ4Qd6 pic.twitter.com/ZiQumWFhWZ

— AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) March 29, 2021

From the description on the store page, you can see the scene “Find 13 iconic assassins around the world, timeless with beautiful and complex original illustrations spanning more than 2000 years of history.”

The store page states that the book will be available on September 7th and is currently priced at £ 7.19 (international prices are not yet clear).







