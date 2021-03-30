Google promises better 3D maps – TechCrunch





Google today announces some major updates to Google Maps, from bringing live view AR directions indoors to adding weather data to the map, but the most compelling news-typical Google There is no ETA yet in this way-Google plans to bring significantly improved 3D layers to Google Maps.

Using photogrammetry, the same technology that Google’s Flight Simulator can render in detail over a large area of ​​the world, Google is also building a model of the world of Maps services.

“We will continue to improve technologies that help fuse billions of antennas, street views, and satellite images. These images are from flat 2D maps to more accurate 3D than ever before. It really helps us move to the model .. And we can do it faster, and to provide more information than ever before, “said Google’s Vice President of Geo Product Experience. One Dane Glassgow said at a press conference prior to today’s announcement. He said this 3D layer will allow companies to visualize all their data in new and interesting ways.

It’s still unclear how exactly this will actually be done, but Glasgow has unveiled a new 3D route preview. For example, all regular mapping data is overlaid on top of a 3D map.

Glasgow also said the technology will allow Google to analyze small features such as traffic lights and building addresses, resulting in better directions.

“We also believe that 3D images can be used to superimpose and visualize a lot of new information and data, from useful information such as traffic and accidents, transportation delays, and congestion. There is a lot of potential for new information, “he explained.

For the near future, Google today announced some new features. All of these will be rolled out in the coming months. Indoor live view is the most flashy of these. Google’s existing AR live view walking route currently only works outdoors, but thanks to advances in technology that accurately recognizes your location (even if your GPS signals aren’t good), the company brings it indoors. You can now do it. This feature is already in use at some US malls in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle, but in the coming months, so will Tokyo and Zurich (vaccines). Just in time for arrival and travel-probably-rebound). Google can find you by comparing the images around you with the database, so you can know what floor you are on and, for example, take you to the gate at Zurich Airport (my experience). Well, there are few places), but the signboard is better than the airport …).

There is also a new layer of weather data (excluding weather radar) and air quality on Google Maps. The weather layer will be globally available on Android and iOS in the coming months, and the air quality layer will initially be released only in Australia, India and the United States.

When it comes to air quality, Google Maps also offers a new eco-friendly routing option that lets you choose the driving route with the lowest CO2 emissions (introduced later this year on Android and iOS), eventually in the low-emission zone. Support will be added. , A characteristic of many European cities. The low emission zone of Google Maps will start in June in Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom on Android and iOS. More countries will follow.

And to put it all together, Google has updated its routing interface to prioritize possible modes of transportation based on your own tastes and on what is popular in your city. And view all of the routing options (think him) New York Subway or Portland bike sharing).

We’ve also partnered with Instacart and Albertsons for new, more integrated options for curbside grocery pickups.

And you have it. As is often the case with Google’s announcements, the most exciting new feature Google has unveiled is that it doesn’t have an ETA and may never launch, but until then, getting the weather forecast on Google Maps keeps you in check. can do.

